As the September 20 deadline for school fee payments looms, University of Ibadan students turn to crowdfunding to avoid dropping out

The University of Ibadan Student Union and various faculties appeal for 50 million naira to support 500 students facing financial hardship

Concerns rise as students risk missing exams due to the recent hike in school fees and economic challenges

As the September 20 deadline for the payment of school fees approaches at the University of Ibadan, various student groups within the institution have turned to the public for crowdfunding to cover the tuition fees of their members.

The University of Ibadan Student Union (UISU), along with the Faculties of Pharmacy and Nursing, and the Departments of Agronomy, Physiology, and Nutrition Science, have launched appeals for funds to ensure that no student is forced to drop out due to financial hardship.

In a memo jointly signed by UISU’s president, Bolaji Aweda, and the Public Relations Officer, Omotayo Olumide, the student union has called for a sum of 50 million naira to pay the school fees of 500 students within four days, to meet the September 20, 2024 deadline.

Students appeal for N50 million to meet tuition deadline

Part of the memo reads, “APPEAL FOR SUPPORT!!!" The recent hike in school fees at the University of Ibadan has left many students struggling to continue their education.

For some, the dream of a better future now seems out of reach. But with your help, we can change that. The Students’ Union is reaching out to the public for support to ensure that no student is forced to drop out due to financial hardship.

Every contribution, no matter how small, can make a life-changing difference.”

Additionally, the Pharmaceutical Association of Nigeria Students, University of Ibadan, in a broadcast tagged “Help UI Pharmacy Students To Stay In School” released earlier on Monday, appealed to the public for 14 million naira to pay the school fees of 100 students in the faculty.

Crowdfunding efforts intensify as fee deadline nears

The association cited the recent astronomical increase in school fees and the economic situation as the reasons many of its students have been unable to pay the fees.

Similarly, students from the Nutrition Science, Education, Physiology, and Agronomy departments have also appealed for public funds to support the education of their fellow students.

These requests for funds stem from concerns that many students would not be able to complete their online registrations, thereby hindering them from sitting their examinations, which are scheduled to begin on Monday, September 23.

The UI management had given the students a three-week break on Saturday, August 31, instructing them to vacate their halls of residence within six hours.

UNIBADAN students speak on increased fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that students at the University of Ibadan in Oyo State have started a new protest following the university governing council's approval of a recent fee increase.

The protests, which started at midnight on Friday, were reportedly sparked by a circular issued on Thursday by the council’s secretary, G.O. Saliu.

