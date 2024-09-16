A growing controversy over rising education costs in Lagos has ignited protests among parents, who are calling for a reversal of the recent boarding fee hike at Model Colleges

The fee, which jumped from N35,000 to N100,000 per term, has left families struggling to cope amid Nigeria’s economic challenges

As students remain out of school, the impasse raises questions about the balance between maintaining educational standards and ensuring affordability for families already stretched thin by economic hardships

A wave of protests by parents erupted across Lagos on Monday as hundreds barred their children from attending school in response to a recent hike in boarding fees at Lagos Model Colleges.

The increase, which saw fees jump from N35,000 to N100,000 per term, has left many families grappling with the financial strain, and parents are demanding an immediate reversal.

Students in a classroom in Lagos. Photo credit: James Marshall via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Outside the gates of Lagos Model Colleges in Ojo and Meiran, frustrated parents gathered in peaceful protest, holding placards that read, “From N35,000 to N100,000,” “No Reversal, No Entry,” and “Where is the Free Education You Promised Our Children.”

The protests, documented in viral videos circulating on social media, highlight growing concerns over the cost of education amid Nigeria's ongoing economic challenges, PUNCH reported.

“We cannot afford these new fees, and until they reverse it, our children will not go back to school,” one parent said during the demonstration. The sentiment was echoed by many who accused the schools and the Lagos State Government of insensitivity in a time of widespread hardship.

The boarding fee increase, which took effect on Friday, 13th September, was officially announced in a circular issued by the Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.

Families struggle as model colleges raise fees

The letter, signed by Olufemi Asaolu, Director of Basic Education Services, informed principals of all public boarding schools that the fee hike had been approved by the state government. According to the circular, the new fee of N100,000 is meant to cover rising operational costs, though specific details of the expenses remain unclear.

The fee hike has sparked outrage among parents, many of whom are struggling to cope with the nation's economic downturn, marked by rising inflation and a high cost of living. The protests have intensified as parents accuse the government of failing to live up to its promise of accessible education.

As of now, there has been no official response from school authorities, and the standoff continues, with students kept out of classrooms. Parents remain resolute in their demands: no reversal, no re-entry. The impasse raises questions about the balance between maintaining educational standards and ensuring affordability for families already stretched thin by economic hardships.

Lagos increases boarding fees

