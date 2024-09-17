The Lagos State Government has announced a significant increase in boarding fees for its model colleges, effective from the 2024/2025 academic session

The new fee of N100,000 per term, up from N35,000, aims to enhance student welfare and cover rising costs

Despite some parental dissent, the government emphasizes the necessity of this adjustment to maintain quality education and adequate student care

The Lagos State Government has announced an increase in boarding fees for its model colleges, citing the need to ensure better welfare for students.

This decision, communicated by Ganiu Lawal, Deputy Director of Public Affairs at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, was made public on Monday.

Mr. Lawal highlighted that students in boarding schools represent over one percent of the entire basic and secondary school student population in public schools across the state.

He emphasized that the current boarding fee of N35,000, which has been in place since 2021, is no longer feasible in 2024.

Lagos education ministry defends boarding fee increase

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos State Government has approved an upward review of boarding fees in all public boarding schools, effective from the 2024/2025 academic session.

The newly approved fee is N100,000, starting from the session resuming on September 15, 2024.

"The Ministry is aware of dissenting views by some parents to the inevitable increase in boarding fees in our model colleges," Mr. Lawal stated. "This was not an easy decision, but the welfare of the children is a priority for the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and the Lagos State Government."

Mr. Lawal explained that enrolling a child in a boarding school is a personal choice for parents, who are therefore expected to pay the boarding fees. These fees, paid every term, cover costs related to feeding, janitorial services, and other miscellaneous expenses necessary for maintaining the hostels.

The ministry official also noted that the schools bear the energy costs for fuel and cooking gas, essential for preparing students' meals.

"The model college students enjoy all other privileges of free education, including the provision of educational infrastructure, free tuition, technology support (free devices), adequate security in schools, and payment of terminal examination fees. The state government pays WAEC fees for all public school students," he added.

Mr. Lawal pointed out that feeding a child aged 12 to 18 years on N35,000 for three months is unrealistic. A comparative analysis of federal and state public schools with boarding facilities across the country shows that the Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education remains considerate with the reviewed rate, despite the rising costs of food and other expenses.

He concluded by emphasizing the importance of nutritious food for both physical growth and mental alertness, stating that the Ministry would not want any boarding student to appear malnourished or lack critical thinking skills.

Lagos parents reject N100,000 boarding fee increase

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a wave of protests by parents erupted across Lagos on Monday as hundreds barred their children from attending school in response to a recent hike in boarding fees at Lagos Model Colleges.

The increase, which saw fees jump from N35,000 to N100,000 per term, has left many families grappling with the financial strain, and parents are demanding an immediate reversal.

