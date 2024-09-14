The Lagos state government has increased boarding fees in all public secondary schools from N35,000 to N100,000 per term

The new fee, applicable for the 2024/2025 session, prohibits additional fees beyond the N100,000

The sudden increase caught parents off guard, with one parent, Mrs Ayo Ogunse, expressing surprise after paying the old fee of N35,000 just last week

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos state government has reportedly increased boarding fees in all public secondary schools across the state, effective immediately.

The new fee, announced in a letter signed by the director of basic education services, Olufemi Asaolu, on Friday, September 14, is N100,000 per term, up from the previous N35,000.

No additional fees allowed

The letter, titled "Review of Boarding Fees in All Public Secondary Schools in Lagos State for 2024/2025 Session," explicitly states that the schools should not collect additional fees.

The resumption date for the new academic session remains September 15, 2024, as previously announced.

Parent expresses surprise

Reacting, one parent, identified as Mrs Ayo Ogunse, confirmed that the previous fee of N35,000 was paid just last week before the new fee circular was posted on Friday afternoon.

“We were surprised to receive this new fee of N100,000 after paying N35,000 last week,” The Punch quoted her as saying.

Nigerians react

MD Usman said on Facebook:

"They should reverse before a protest."

Uche Clinton said:

"What is happening in Nigeria .. what are they trying to do? I. don't really understand the federal and state government."

Gabriel Laminga said:

"Certainly, this is not good news for parents! Unfortunately, a salary increase doesn't multiply 3× even if they increase it."

Clement Onomuodeke

"It's finished. Even the governments bow to economic inflation. No trader should be blamed for the high price of services and goods."

At the time of filing this report, the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had yet to react to the development.

Tuition fee hike: University of Ibadan closes

In a related development, the University of Ibadan recently mandated a three-week break for all students following a series of protests against a recent tuition fee hike.

The directive, issued by the institution’s registrar, G. O. Saliu, requires students to vacate the campus.

The protests saw students boycotting lectures in response to the Governing Council’s approval of increased fees.

