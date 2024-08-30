Students at the University of Ibadan have initiated a new protest following the governing council’s approval of a fee increase

The protests began at midnight on Friday, sparked by a circular issued by the council’s secretary

The council cited economic conditions for the hike and urged students to utilize available financial aid options

Ibadan, Oyo state - Students at the University of Ibadan in Oyo State have started a new protest following the university governing council's approval of a recent fee increase.

The protests, which started at midnight on Friday, were reportedly sparked by a circular issued on Thursday by the council’s secretary, G.O. Saliu.

The circular, obtained by a media platform, indicated that after a meeting on Thursday, the council had “considered the reviewed schedule of levies for newly admitted and returning undergraduate students in the 2023/2024 academic session and approved it as recommended by the university Senate.”

It further noted, “Consequently, students who are yet to pay and complete their registration exercises are advised to do so on or before Wednesday, September 4, 2024, to enable departments to download lists of registered students in preparation for the first semester examination.”

The council defended the fee hike by pointing to current economic conditions and encouraged students to make use of the Federal Government’s student loan fund and other scholarships provided by the university and various philanthropists to assist those in financial need.

Students stage protest over fee hike

In July, three students faced a disciplinary panel due to their participation in a May protest against a fee increase on campus. The students involved are Olamide Gbadegeshin from the Institute of African Studies, Aduwo Ayodele from the History Department (200 level), and a female student, Nice Linus.

In a conversation with the media on Friday, Aduwo stated, “The University of Ibadan students, as of 12:37am today (Friday), are protesting. We are protesting against the ratification of hiked fees by the council. This is in response to the Governing Council’s release.”

In April, the National Association of Nigerian Students opposed the “outrageous” fee hike for new UI students, citing the financial strain on families already dealing with economic challenges.

UI students stage protest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that students at the University of Ibadan have protested their dissatisfaction with the 10-hour daily electricity schedule on campus.

Furthermore, the students also voiced out the recent tuition fee hike.

