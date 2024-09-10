“It is Essential”: JAMB Sends Fresh Message to Prospective UTME, DE Candidates
- JAMB has warned that relying on schools for registration or to assist in any of the board's processes may lead to unnecessary complications
- JAMB lamented that schools and agents processing its affairs on behalf of students 'hinder candidates from fully understanding these essential procedures'
- The agency urged parents to avoid making payments to schools under the guise of UTME registration
FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reminded all prospective candidates that the processes for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) are personal.
JAMB stated that the processes should be conducted by the candidates themselves—rather than through schools or agents.
In its latest bulletin on Monday, September 9, the examination board noted that its operations are not school-based.
JAMB urged candidates to refrain from allowing elite institutions to collect registration fees or to assist in any of the board's processes.
JAMB said:
“Many challenges faced by candidates stem from this group processing approach, which often leads to inaccuracies and complications in their records.
“We have noticed that a significant number of data correction requests arise from the mishandling of candidates' information during group registrations conducted by schools.
“Therefore, moving forward, the board will not accommodate requests for corrections from candidates whose details have been compromised due to such collective processing.
“We strongly advise parents to ensure that their children or wards complete their registrations for any of the board's operations personally.”
JAMB terminates undisclosed admissions in Nigeria
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB has officially terminated the Condonement of Undisclosed Institutional Illegal Admissions (CUIIA).
According to JAMB, the CUIIA process which gives a lifeline to unregistered candidates has been abused by higher institutions.
JAMB maintained that only its central admissions processing system (CAPS) is the authorized platform for admission.
