The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has disclosed when the allowance of corps members will be increased according to the new minimum wage

The NYSC director general, Yusha’u Ahmed, said the corps members' monthly allowance will increase when the federal government implements the new minimum wage

Legit.ng reports that serving corps members across the 36 states of the federation received N33,000 monthly

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) said corps members' allowance will increase when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government implements the new minimum wage.

Legit.ng recalls that Eddy Megwa, NYSC's director of information and public relations, said "no directive has been received from the relevant sector of government responsible for wages matters."

NYSC said corps members' monthly stipends will be raised from N33,000

The NYSC director general, Yusha’u Ahmed, however, assured that corps members' monthly stipends will be raised from N33,000 as soon as the federal government implements the new minimum wage law.

Ahmed said corps members’ contributions to the country’s socio-economic development are invaluable, TheCable reports

He made this known while speaking at the 2024 Batch ‘B’ stream two corps members at the orientation camps in Kebbi and Sokoto states.

He urged NYSC members to use their service year to develop themselves and plan for a brighter future.

The BYSC DG said:

“At least, learn a skill while in camp, and after the Orientation Course, you continue with the post-camp training.”

He admonished corps members to embrace the NYSC skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development programme.

“Try to acquire a skill that would enable you to create jobs and employ others instead of searching for jobs. We have many ex-Corps members across the country who are doing well in their different vocations today.”

NYSC to include corps members in minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that the hope of NYSC members of getting a new allowance package according to the new minimum wage has increased.

The NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General YD Ahmed, made a move for a robust welfare package for Corps Members.

General Ahmed urged the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC) to consider NYSC members in the implementation of the new minimum wage

