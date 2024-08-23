Lord’s Favour College owner in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, reportedly fled with the WAEC fees of his students

According to a video making the rounds online, the proprietor reportedly collected N95,000, N100,000 and N105,000 and failed to register them for the exams

A parent, alongside one of the teachers from the school, granted an interview and shared more details as the search for the proprietor continues

The proprietor of Lord’s Favour College in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, has gotten many talking after allegedly selling off his properties and fleeing with the West African Examination Council (WAEC) fees of his students, leaving the community in shock.

With no registration for the exams, distraught parents and students are left with unanswered questions and shattered hopes.

As the search for the proprietor continues, suspicions grow, with some labeling him as dubious while others believe he may be influenced by darker, spiritual forces.

Parent: "He failed to register my children after paying for WAEC"

In an interview with The Punch, a parent spoke (name withheld) about how the proprietor failed to register her two children after she paid for WAEC exams.

She said:

"I enrolled my child in God's Favour school from Junior Secondary School. He did the JSS 3 exam in the school and he passed.

"He proceeded to SS3 and we paid his WAEC fees. I also pad for his sibling JSS 3 exams. The Lords Favour School failed to register my children for the exams, rather he kept asking for more money.

"He earlier took the students to the examination center for a fake fingerprint session.

"May God fight for us and let him give us our rights because we struggled to raise the money."

School teacher: "Efforts to locate him, vain"

Also reacting to the development, a biology teacher at the school said:

"Some student said he collected N95,000. Some said he collected N105,000 and some said he collected N100,000 from them. And I'm trying all the possible way of getting the man, but it is in vain."

WAEC: Nigerians react as proprietor vanishes with students' fees

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X;

@olah_ajia tweeted:

"And this one think s/he will make it wherever s/he goes with people's money. You think that's all about life, that person no know anything yet."

@ObasiFoundation tweeted:

"Just look at. What a very he@rtless and hardened person."

@Tinytuneoficial tweeted:

"All these special centers ehn.

"Na only God fit help person"

Watch the full interview here:

