No fewer than 503,275 candidates failed both English Language and Mathematics in the 2024 May/June WASSCE

According to statistics, 1,301,941 candidates obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects including English language and mathematics

The council’s Head of Nigeria Office, Amos Dangut, explained that 628,820 were male candidates, while 673,121 were female candidates

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Lagos state - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) said 503,275 candidates failed English Language and Mathematics in the 2024 May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The council’s Head of Nigeria Office, Amos Dangut, said 1,805,216 sat for the examination.

There is a 7.69% decrease in performance compare to 2023 Photo credit: @olatunji_Godson

Source: Twitter

Dangut said only 1,301,941 candidates obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects including English language and mathematics.

He made this known in a statement announcing the release of the 2024 WASSCE result on Monday, August 12, Daily Trust reports.

According to the statement, 1,301,941 candidates represented 72.12 percent of the candidates who sat for the examination.

The analysis of statistics of candidates’ performance revealed a 7.69 percent drop in performance compared to 79.81 percent recorded in 2023.

As reported by The Sun, Dangut added that 628,820 representing 48.30% were male candidates, while 673,121 representing 51.70% were female candidates.

“A comparison of the percentage of candidates in this category in WASSCE for School 2023 and 2024, reveals that in this year’s (2024) WASSCE, there is a 7.69% decrease in performance (that is, those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, was 79.81%).”

WAEC withholds WASSCE results of 215,267 candidates

Legit.ng earlier reported that on Monday, August 12, WAEC released the results of the May/June WASSCE 2024.

The examination body withheld the results of 215,267 candidates following reports of examination malpractice.

The head of the Nigeria Office, WAEC, Dr Amos Dangut, disclosed this to the press and shared further details.

Source: Legit.ng