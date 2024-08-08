Master Shalom Adesina of Rehoboth College, Pipeline, Ilorin, has been awarded the sum of one million naira for his outstanding performance in 2023 May/June WASSCE

Kwara state governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, said the cash award was to encourage and support Adesina’s academic pursuit

AbdulRazaq said Adesina had done the state proud and deserved to be motivated for scoring distinctions in all his subjects

Ilorin, Kwara state - Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state has given Master Shalom Adesina the sum of one million naira for his outstanding performance at the 2023 May/June West African Examination Council (WAEC)

AbdulRazaq presented the cash award during a meeting held at the Ministry's conference Hall, Ilorin on Wednesday, August 7.

Adesina, a student of Rehoboth College, Pipeline, Ilorin, scored distinctions in all the subjects he sat for in WASCCE.

The Press Secretary, ministry of education and human capital development, Peter Amogbonjaye, disclosed this in a statement shared by the Kwara state ministry of communications X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @KwaraMOC on Thursday, August 8.

The governor explained that the cash award was to encourage and support Adesina’s academic pursuit.

He further stated that the student had done the State proud and deserved to be motivated.

The permanent secretary, ministry of education and human capital development, Olanrewaju Rebecca Bake, urged Adesina to embrace the loving hands extended to him by the Governor by being committed to his academic pursuit to attain greater heights.

In his remarks, the Principal, Rehoboth College, Sheidu Abdulmalik, expressed his gratitude to the Governor for the kind gesture and prayed for God's guidance for the Governor in piloting the affairs of the state.

