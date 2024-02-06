A Nigerian university lecturer, Mazi Eze, has responded to his student, who asked him why he was still in the academic despite getting poor pay

Eze described himself as a burning candle who loses nothing while lightening others and would be remembered after leaving the earth

The academic posited that he was still on his N191 thousand job because he had to make an impact, and it was his passion

A university lecturer identified as Mazi Eze has taken to his Facebook story to explain why he had remained in the lecturing line despite the poor remuneration.

Eze, in the Facebook story, disclosed that his student had asked him such a question, and he had to come online and give his response.

What I earn as university lecturer

His revelation is coming amid agitation against the growing high cost of living in the country.

"In this profession, is that a burning candle does not lose anything by burning other candles. I am burning intellectually. I am burning academically. Therefore, it gives me great joy to light so many other candles.

"One day, I will not be here, just like everybody will not last forever. So, when I am not here, there should be many, so many other candles burning here and there. So, that is the reason I am back to my miserable N191k salary as a lecturer."

Tinubu vs ASUU

The video was shared on the same day there was a protest in Niger state over the high cost of living in the state.

Also, the academic union has been one of the leading unions that consistently go on strike over poor funding and remuneration.

While calling for proper funding and better pay, the union rejected the student loan bill signed into law by President Bola Tinubu. The bill allowed Nigerian students to get loans and finance their academics, but the government has yet to address the living conditions.

