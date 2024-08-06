Professor Ishaq Olarewaju Oloyede-led JAMB has decided to programme Nigeria's matriculation record via the national matriculation list (NML)

Matriculation is a significant milestone that signals the start of a new chapter in a student's life

Legit.ng reports that the national matriculation list is an official document that confirms a candidate's admission into any Nigerian tertiary institution of his choice as conducted through JAMB's central admissions processing system (CAPS)

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has automated the process of analysing the national matriculation list (NML).

JAMB said this is part of the measures to detect and prevent the use of counterfeit and forged certificates by fraudulent individuals.

JAMB has automated the national matriculation list. Photo credit: Prof Is'haq O. Oloyede

JAMB tackles scourge of fake certificates

According to JAMB's latest bulletin released on Monday, August 5, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, the agency's registrar, said beginning from 2024, all institutions must upload their matriculation list and obtain the result of the analysis before matriculating their admitted candidates. He added that it takes a minimum of five minutes to analyse a matriculation list courtesy of the automation.

According to the registrar, JAMB is the only authorised body for the processing of admissions into Nigerian universities, polytechnics and colleges of education (COE).

The former Univesity of Ilorin (UNILORIN) vice-chancellor (VC) noted that if a candidate's name is not on the NML, it simply means his admission status is irregular and, therefore, unrecognised by JAMB thus rendering such a candidate ineligible to participate in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as required of every Nigerian graduate.

Importance of national matriculation list - JAMB boss

He said NML is important because it is the most potent weapon with which JAMB has chosen to fight academic fraud.

The registrar warned that JAMB would not recognise any claims of graduation without NML noting that the NYSC registration would be automatically rejected while such a candidate cannot be awarded the NYSC discharge certificate or exemption certificate, which is a prerequisite for any graduate above the age of 30.

However, foreign candidates are exempted and are given a waiver to enable their participation in the NYSC.

For proper documentation, Oloyede also stated that all institutions should invite the board to their matriculation ceremonies at least two weeks before such events. Oloyede expressed displeasure that some institutions are not complying with this cardinal requirement while others failed to upload the matriculation list.

JAMB doles out N1.875bn to institutions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB said it has given out the sum of N1.875 billion to winning tertiary institutions in the country since its inception in 2018.

Prof. Oloyede stated that the board would continue to support excellence in the nation's tertiary institutions to ensure that Nigerians desirous of tertiary education attained the same.

