FCT, Abuja - Mohammed Idris, the minister of information and national orientation of Nigeria, has said President Bola Tinubu's administration has created various initiatives targeted at young citizens.

Idris, in a video post shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday, August 14, said the opportunities ‘cover everything’.

He listed the initiatives to include the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF), Skill-Up Artisans (SUPA), and the 3 million technical talent (3MTT) programme.

Mohammed, therefore, urged all youths to "explore these opportunities”.

Watch the minister's speech below:

In the same vein, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) enumerated several “key FG initiatives” and the websites to apply or register for them.

The NOA assured Nigerians that the Tinubu administration is “making bold decisions to yield long-term solutions” for the country’s persistent economic challenges, especially to cushion the effects of subsidy removal.

NOA said via X:

“It (the FG) is implementing transformative policies while ensuring several relief measures, primarily targeting the youth, who constitute about 76% of Nigeria’s population.

“Nigerians are urged to take advantage of the ongoing government programmes.”

Legit.ng highlights all the opportunities students and youths can express interest in.

1) Student loan scheme

The scheme provides loans to qualified Nigerians for tuition, fees, charges, and upkeep during their studies in approved tertiary academic institutions and vocational/skills acquisition institutions in Nigeria.

The recent onboarding of the 22 state-owned institutions brought the total number of approved state institutions to 108.

In early August, the management of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) announced the payment of N20,000 monthly upkeep stipends to 20,371 students from six tertiary institutions across the country.

Following the first settlement of the monthly upkeep stipends to hundreds of students, a surge in interest from Nigerian students was noticed.

2) Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF)

The Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) represents an opportunity for young Nigerian entrepreneurs to access much-needed capital and resources.

Applicants between 18 and 40 years are eligible to apply.

3) Skill-Up Artisans (SUPA)

In June, the federal government, through the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), commenced upskilling training for five million youths nationwide under the Skill Up Artisan Programme.

Afiz Oluwatoyin, the director-general (DG) of the ITF, said President Tinubu had given the agency the mandate to up-skill artisans across the 774 local government areas (LGAs) in the country.

4) 3MTT programme

The three million technical talent (3MTT) programme was initiated by the Nigerian federal ministry of communications, innovation and digital economy in the current administration.

It is part of the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda of the Tinubu government which authorities said is aimed at powering Nigeria’s digital economy and positioning the nation as a global talent pool.

5) Digital and Creative Enterprises (IDiCE) programme

The primary objective of iDICE is to build capacity and upskill Nigerian youth (from ages 15-35), in technology and creativity.

The government said it wants to increase the youths' employability, foster innovation, and support the emergence of more entrepreneurs in the tech and creative ecosystems within the five-year lifespan of this programme.

6) Nigerian Youth Academy (NIYA)

NiYA stands as a youth-focused education and empowerment platform poised to impact millions of youths across Nigeria.

Its targets include all youths between the ages of 18 and 35 comprising students, non-students, graduates, non-graduates, freelancers, and startup founders.

7) National Youth Talent Export Programme (NATEP)

NATEP was created in 2023 to create at least one million jobs over the next five years.

Authorities said the initiative "will serve as a special purpose vehicle to position Nigeria as a leading global hub for service export, talent sourcing and talent export".

8) Micro and small business loans

Small business owners — if 18 and above —can apply for this loan.

If approved, their small businesses will be supported.

9) NDDC Youth Internship Scheme

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Youth Internship Scheme is an initiative aimed at uplifting the region's youth by offering them hands-on experience, skills development, and financial support.

Interested persons are advised to visit the NDDC youth internship portal at https://nyis.nddc.gov.ng/Register/ to register their interest.

10) Consumer Credit Corporation (CrediCorp)

CrediCorp is a development finance institution (DFI) of the FG "established to democratise access to consumer credit for Nigeria's working population".

All working citizens of Nigeria are eligible to apply.

