Global site navigation

Local editions

JUST IN: Over 60,000 Apply for NELFUND Loans in 1 Week, Details Surface
Education

JUST IN: Over 60,000 Apply for NELFUND Loans in 1 Week, Details Surface

by  Ezra Ukanwa 2 min read
  • The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has recorded over 60,000 students from federal tertiary institutions
  • NELFUND's managing director, Akintinde Sawyerr, urged the remaining institutions to expedite their data submission
  • The agency plans to open its loan application portal to state-owned tertiary institutions on June 25

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

FCT, Abuja-The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has revealed that over 60,000 students from federal tertiary institutions have registered on its portal to apply for loans.

Akintinde Sawyerr, the managing director/chief executive officer of NELFUND, made this announcement during a press conference held in Abuja following the launch of the loan application process on Thursday, May 30.

Bola Tinubu
Tinubu approved NELFUND, 60, 000 apply in 1week Photo credit: Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images

The student loan portal was recently opened for student applications at 126 tertiary institutions, including federal universities, Polytechnics, and Colleges of Education.

Read also

FG announces inclusion of state-owned institutions in student loan scheme

Sawyerr also noted that over 90% of federal higher learning institutions have submitted their students' data to NELFUND, Vanguard reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He urged the remaining two federal universities and five federal polytechnics to expedite their submissions to ensure all eligible students can access financial support from the Fund, Leadership reported.

NELFUND portal opens for state varsities June 25

Additionally, he mentioned that the NELFUND portal would open for students in state-owned tertiary institutions on June 25.

He said:

“Since the launch of our student loan application portal last Friday for students in federal institutions of higher learning, we have witnessed an extraordinary surge in applications, with over 60,000 submissions since inception."

He added that NELFUND recognises the profound importance of equipping youth with practical, market-relevant skills beyond financial assistance.

Read also

APC-led govt giving N250,000 grant to all Nigerians? Fact emerges

NELFUND will launch a comprehensive skills acquisition program in six months, offering training in various vocational and technical fields.

FG: State-owned institutions included in student loan scheme

Meanwhile, NELFUND has announced that the student loan scheme will extend to state-owned tertiary institutions within three weeks.

This follows the successful launch of the NELFUND portal on Friday, May 24, which initially catered to students from federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges.

Sawyerr shared that the response to the scheme has been overwhelming, with over 60,000 students registering on the portal.

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Source: Legit.ng

Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a first-class graduate of Anchor University, Lagos. He holds a master's degree in mass communication. Ezra currently serves as the Current Affairs and Politics Editor for Legit.ng, where he covers events and provides insightful analysis and reportage on national issues. He was named best Campus Journalist (Anchor University Communications Award, 2019). Kindly contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel