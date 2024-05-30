The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has recorded over 60,000 students from federal tertiary institutions

NELFUND's managing director, Akintinde Sawyerr, urged the remaining institutions to expedite their data submission

The agency plans to open its loan application portal to state-owned tertiary institutions on June 25

FCT, Abuja-The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has revealed that over 60,000 students from federal tertiary institutions have registered on its portal to apply for loans.

Akintinde Sawyerr, the managing director/chief executive officer of NELFUND, made this announcement during a press conference held in Abuja following the launch of the loan application process on Thursday, May 30.

The student loan portal was recently opened for student applications at 126 tertiary institutions, including federal universities, Polytechnics, and Colleges of Education.

Sawyerr also noted that over 90% of federal higher learning institutions have submitted their students' data to NELFUND, Vanguard reported.

He urged the remaining two federal universities and five federal polytechnics to expedite their submissions to ensure all eligible students can access financial support from the Fund, Leadership reported.

NELFUND portal opens for state varsities June 25

Additionally, he mentioned that the NELFUND portal would open for students in state-owned tertiary institutions on June 25.

He said:

“Since the launch of our student loan application portal last Friday for students in federal institutions of higher learning, we have witnessed an extraordinary surge in applications, with over 60,000 submissions since inception."

He added that NELFUND recognises the profound importance of equipping youth with practical, market-relevant skills beyond financial assistance.

NELFUND will launch a comprehensive skills acquisition program in six months, offering training in various vocational and technical fields.

FG: State-owned institutions included in student loan scheme

Meanwhile, NELFUND has announced that the student loan scheme will extend to state-owned tertiary institutions within three weeks.

This follows the successful launch of the NELFUND portal on Friday, May 24, which initially catered to students from federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges.

