The coordination and marking exercise for the 2024 May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has commenced

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) announced this via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter)

According to WAEC, the exercise will be carried out in 86 marking venues and 3 E-marking venues in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Yaba, Lagos state - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) said the coordination and marking exercise for the 2024 May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has commenced.

The regional examination body said will be carried out in 86 marking venues across Nigeria.

WAEC disclosed that exercise will be carried out in 86 marking venues in Nigeria Photo credit: @olatunji_Godson

Source: Twitter

This was disclosed in a short statement via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @waecnigeria.

WAEC added that the marking exercise will also take place at 3 E-marking venues spread across the country.

The statement reads:

“The Coordination and Marking Exercise for the just concluded WASSCE for School Candidates, 2024 has commenced. The exercise will be carried out in 86 marking venues and 3 E-marking venues spread across the federation.”

Legit.ng recalls that the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) commence on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

This is according to the timetable released by the regional examination body.

Legit.ng also reported that WAEC said 30% of candidates who sat the first-ever Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination for private candidates, 2024–First Series, obtained credits in five subjects, including English and Mathematics.

WAEC said the percentage of candidates in this category in WASSCE for private candidates, 2022 and 2023 – First Series, that is, those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five (5) subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, stood at 26.32% and 23.99% respectively.

WASSCE 2024: How WAEC marks students' examination paper

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the stages of marking students/candidates' examination papers in the WASSCE have emerged.

The staff members of the regional examination do not mark the WAEC scripts of the candidates themselves.

WAEC set up a committee of experts who come up with the marking guide that the examiners use to mark the examination papers.

Source: Legit.ng