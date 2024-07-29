UTME 2024: Nigerian Exams Board, JAMB Speaks on Cut off Mark, Details Emerge
- Conversations on who should decide the cut-off marks between JAMB and Nigerian tertiary institutions have not abated
- JAMB said there is no uniform minimum national UTME score for any of the tiers of tertiary institutions
- The examination board also stated that it does not decide such requirements for any institution
Garki, Abuja - Following the completion of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2024, the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, has explained that the board does not fix the 'cut-off mark'.
In its weekly bulletin on Monday, July 29, obtained by Legit.ng, JAMB said the 'cut-off mark' "should, at any rate, be rightly referred to as the "minimum tolerable admission score".
'JAMB doesn't fix cut-off marks', Oloyede speaks
JAMB said contrary to what is being insinuated in some quarters, it is not responsible for fixing the 'cut-off mark'.
Oloyede said the explanation became necessary to correct "the erroneous impression" that minimum tolerable admission scores for respective institutions were decided by JAMB saying it is the responsibility of the tertiary institutions themselves to decide their respective institutional minimum tolerable admission score.
Furthermore, the JAMB boss stated that what was arrived at policy meetings were benchmark national minimum tolerable admission scores for admission into the nation's tertiary institutions.
In the same vein, the former vice-chancellor of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) stated that it is erroneous for parents or candidates to make claims of meeting the minimum tolerable score and as such should be given automatic admission.
JAMB splashes millions of naira on institutions
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB gave out N1.875 billion to winning tertiary institutions in the country since its inception in 2018.
Prof. Oloyede listed some of the categories of the winning schools as the most-improved institution in the intake of female students and the most-compliant institution in keeping within the guidelines, rules and regulations of admissions.
He also promised that JAMB would continue to support excellence in the nation's tertiary institutions to ensure that Nigerians desirous of tertiary education attained the same.
