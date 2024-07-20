The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has exposed the implications and scandal of violating the admission age limit in Nigeria

The JAMB registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, said some Nigerian universities can admit 10-year-old admission seekers

Professor Oloyede said the implication is that graduates of Nigerian universities will suffer one humiliation or the other in European countries

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said some universities in the country can admit 10-year-old admission seekers.

The JAMB registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, said the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and Obafemi Awolowo (OAU) unlike some others have a minimum age requirement of 16 years.

Oloyede stated this while exposing the scandal of violating age limit in Nigerian tertiary institutions at the JAMB policy meeting in Abuja, Daily Trust reports.

He narrated the case of a 15-year-old graduate from a Nigerian university who applied for a postgraduate scholarship at a university in Germany.

Oloyede said the European Union and Germany found the graduating age strange and contacted JAMB.

He said the implication is that within the next two to three years, “they will tighten the issue and graduates of Nigerian universities will have to suffer one humiliation or the other.”

The JAMB boss said:

“Whereas 18 years is the issue, UNILAG, OAU will not accept anybody who is not 16. Some of you will admit even 10. Look at this case, underage admission, a case of a university in Germany. A candidate applied for a master’s degree at a university in Germany. She then applied for the Erasmus Scholarship programme, which is an EU program. She applied for a postgraduate scholarship.

“The country found it strange that a candidate was born in 2007 and on her passport, she started university when she was 12 years old. The selection committee contacted Nigeria to confirm indeed if the candidate studied at the university and graduated at the age of 15 in Nigeria.”

Oloyede said the vice-chancellor confirmed that the student attended the school but he was too embarrassed to reply to the EU.

