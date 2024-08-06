JAMB has reiterated its desire to curb admissions infractions and sharp practices in Nigeria

JAMB stressed that it wants only qualified candidates to be admitted into higher institutions in the country

According to a piece of new information seen by Legit.ng, institutions are to forward the complete post-UTME scores for all their candidates through CAPS

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed all institutions to upload their post-UTME screening results.

JAMB said this is part of the measures aimed at ensuring transparency, equity, fairness and due diligence in the selection of suitably qualified candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions.

JAMB, led by Professor Ishaq Oloyede, oversees tertiary institution admissions in Nigeria. Photo credit: Prof Is'haq O. Oloyede

Admissions: JAMB urges level playing field

JAMB stated that the move is to curb admissions infractions and sharp practices associated with the selection process. In addition, the directive is a reinforcement of earlier advisories sent to institutions to the effect that schools must account for all candidates who sat their screening examination or post-UTME.

Furthermore, the move is also aimed at preventing eminently qualified candidates from being denied admission or forced into programmes other than their choice to pave the way for low-scoring or underserving candidates.

Consequently, every candidate that sat the post-UTME must be accounted for to include details of screening parameters such as total scores for post-UTME, rankings of O'level results (for some institutions) grading of post-UTME examination, and absentee candidates, among other details for documentation.

According to JAMB's latest bulletin released on Monday, August 5, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, the agency's registrar, said:

"Institutions are to forward, by way of upload, the complete post-UTME scores for all their candidates through CAPS as part of requirements to be submitted before the recommendation of any successful candidates for admission.

"Institutions are free to conduct post-UTME screening as many times as possible but all results must be comprehensive, including absentee candidates.”

