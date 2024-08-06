2024/2025 Admission: JAMB Gives New Directive to all Institutions in Nigeria
- JAMB has reiterated its desire to curb admissions infractions and sharp practices in Nigeria
- JAMB stressed that it wants only qualified candidates to be admitted into higher institutions in the country
- According to a piece of new information seen by Legit.ng, institutions are to forward the complete post-UTME scores for all their candidates through CAPS
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.
FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed all institutions to upload their post-UTME screening results.
JAMB said this is part of the measures aimed at ensuring transparency, equity, fairness and due diligence in the selection of suitably qualified candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions.
Admissions: JAMB urges level playing field
JAMB stated that the move is to curb admissions infractions and sharp practices associated with the selection process. In addition, the directive is a reinforcement of earlier advisories sent to institutions to the effect that schools must account for all candidates who sat their screening examination or post-UTME.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Furthermore, the move is also aimed at preventing eminently qualified candidates from being denied admission or forced into programmes other than their choice to pave the way for low-scoring or underserving candidates.
Consequently, every candidate that sat the post-UTME must be accounted for to include details of screening parameters such as total scores for post-UTME, rankings of O'level results (for some institutions) grading of post-UTME examination, and absentee candidates, among other details for documentation.
According to JAMB's latest bulletin released on Monday, August 5, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, the agency's registrar, said:
"Institutions are to forward, by way of upload, the complete post-UTME scores for all their candidates through CAPS as part of requirements to be submitted before the recommendation of any successful candidates for admission.
"Institutions are free to conduct post-UTME screening as many times as possible but all results must be comprehensive, including absentee candidates.”
Read more JAMB-related news
- Mmesoma: 'How to verify UTME results claims before awarding scholarships', JAMB releases statement
- “The only way”: JAMB shares unique method to check 2024 UTME result
- JAMB speaks on when UTME results under investigation will be released
JAMB automates national matriculation list
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB automated the process of analysing the national matriculation list (NML).
Prof. Oloyede said beginning from 2024, all institutions must upload their matriculation list and obtain the result of the analysis before matriculating their admitted candidates.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.