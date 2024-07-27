Nigeria leads Africa in teaching quality at tertiary institutions, with four of its universities ranked among the continent’s top 10 by Times Higher Education (THE)

The rankings, based on data from students and bibliometric sources, assess teaching quality across four pillars: resources, engagement, outcomes, and environment

The University of Cross River State (UNICROSS) tops the list with an index of 85.3, followed by Benson Idahosa University and Rongo University

Nigeria emerged as the leader in Africa for teaching quality at tertiary institutions, with four universities ranked among the continent’s top 10, according to the Times Higher Education (THE) Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings.

The report underscores several African nations making significant strides in teaching quality through their top universities, which is crucial for tackling challenges such as poverty and underdevelopment.

THE's ranking methodology involves collecting data directly from current students and bibliometric sources. The teaching quality index is assessed based on four key areas, known as pillars: resources, engagement, outcomes, and environment.

Here are the 10 African universities with the highest teaching skills index, as ranked by THE.

1. University of Cross River State (UNICROSS), Nigeria

The University of Cross River State (UNICROSS), a state-owned institution with four campuses in Cross River State, Nigeria, has been ranked highest among African universities for teaching quality by Times Higher Education.

Established in August 2002 as Cross River University of Technology and renamed in 2021, UNICROSS achieved a leading teaching quality index of 85.3.

2. Benson Idahosa University, Nigeria

Benson Idahosa University, a private Christian institution in Benin City, Edo state, secured the second spot in the THE rankings for African universities with the best teaching quality.

Founded in 2002, the university, formerly known as Christian Faith University, scored 84.9 on the teaching quality index.

3. Rongo University, Kenya

Rongo University in Kenya, which began as a technical school in the 1970s and achieved university status in 2011, was ranked third for teaching quality among African universities.

The university, which partners with international institutions such as Brighton and Nottingham Trent University, scored 84.2 on the teaching quality index.

4. Akenten Appiah-Menka University, Ghana

Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) in Ghana, the country's leading institution for technical and vocational education and entrepreneurship, was ranked fourth in Africa for teaching quality.

Renowned for its top-notch professionals, AAMUSTED scored 83.7 points in the teaching quality index.

5. Ardhi University, Tanzania

Ardhi University (ARU) in Tanzania, a public institution established under the Ardhi University Charter of 2007, has been ranked fifth for teaching quality among African universities by THE.

Despite its 2007 establishment, ARU has been providing training for over 60 years under various statuses and scored an index of 81.6.

6. Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Nigeria

Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, established as Katsina University by the state government in 2006 and renamed in 2010 to honour the late former governor, has been ranked sixth in Africa for teaching quality.

The university achieved a teaching quality index of 80.7.

7. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Nigeria

Established on January 1, 1988, by the Nigerian federal government, the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) serves a specialised purpose with a tripartite focus on teaching, research, and extension services.

According to Times Higher Education, FUNAAB ranks seventh among African universities for teaching quality, achieving an index score of 79.0.

8. ISBAT University, Uganda

The International Business, Science and Technology (ISBAT) University in Kampala, Uganda, known for its exceptional learning outcomes, was founded in 2006 and recognised as a university in 2016.

According to THE, ISBAT is ranked eighth among African universities for teaching quality, with an index score of 79.0.

9. Ashesi University, Ghana

Ashesi University in Ghana, established in 2002 with a mission to develop ethical and entrepreneurial leaders, is acclaimed for preparing students for leadership and service.

According to THE, the university ranks ninth in Africa for teaching quality with an index score of 78.5.

10. University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa

The University of the Witwatersrand, commonly known as Wits, is a multi-campus public research institution in South Africa.

Established in 1922, Wits has its origins in the mining industry. According to THE, it is ranked 10th in Africa for teaching quality, with an index score of 77.9.

