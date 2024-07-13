JAMB has discovered 88 universities and other tertiary institutions in Nigeria that conducted illegal admissions during the 2022/2023 admission session outside of CAPS

The board had earlier warned that admissions conducted outside of CAPS are null and void

The list of indicted institutions includes several prominent universities, such as the University of Uyo, the University of Abuja, and Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH)

FCT, Abuja—The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has uncovered 88 universities, polytechnics, and other tertiary institutions of learning in Nigeria that conducted illegal admissions during the 2022/2023 admission session.

An illegal admission is one conducted outside of the Central Admissions Processing System, popularly referred to as CAPS.

According to JAMB, admissions conducted outside CAPS are illegal, null and void. Introduced in 2017 by the admission board, CAPS is a centralised platform where all tertiary institutions upload the admission status of candidates offered admission.

In a recent statement, JAMB warned candidates against accepting admissions offered by the institutions without going through CAPS.

It noted that it would no longer condone illegal admissions outside the CAPS.

JAMB reiterated that all admissions applications for first degrees, national diplomas, national innovation diplomas, and the Nigeria Certificate in Education in full-time, distance learning, part-time, outreach, sandwich, etc., must be processed only through the board.

CAPS: JAMB analyses 2022/2023 admission

Meanwhile, Leadership reported that JAMB analysed the data on the admissions conducted for the 2022/2023 admission session as part of its move to monitor compliance with CAPS

According to the board, institutions that fully complied with admission guidelines were awarded 10 points, those with partial compliance five points, and those that failed to comply were awarded zero points.

The analysis indicates that about 88 institutions failed to comply.

Illegal admission: List of universities indicted

As reported by The Punch, some of the universities that failed to compile with JAMB admission guidelines are:

University of Uyo

University of Abuja

Olabisi Onabanjo University

Yaba College of Technology

Plateau State University

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH)

Federal University of Technology Owerri

Coal City University

Crawford University

Crescent University

Ebonyi State University

Rhema University

Borno State University

Chrisland University

Federal Polytechnic, Nekede

Alvan Ikoku College of Education

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu University

JAMB uncovers 3,000 fake graduates in Nigeria

In a related development, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB registrar, has said illegal admission of candidates into tertiary institutions in the country is an embarrassment to Nigeria.

Prof. Oloyede remarked recently when he hosted the delegation of the Committee of Pro-chancellors of State Universities in Nigeria (COPSUN) in his office at the national headquarters, Bwari, Abuja.

“Some 'graduates' had never entered the four walls of a university owing to the endemic corruption in the system, but the board had documented over 3000 of such cases," he said.

