A brilliant student has won N500,000 in cash prize after coming tops in an English language contest.

The boy is a secondary school student currently in SS3 at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka Secondary School, Enugu state.

The boy is a student at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka Secondary School.

Jisiechimike Chigor Chimdundu took part in the David Hundeyin English Contest and came first.

Alex Onyia, an education promoter, shared his story. He said Jisiechimike wrote JAMB while in SS2 and scored 316.

He also wrote the JAMB again in 2024 while still in SS3, scoring 339. Alex said Jisiechimike is not allowed to use a mobile phone until he is 16.

Alex said:

"He wrote JAMB in SS2 last years while he was 14 years old and scored 316. In this years JAMB he scored 339. His Dad encourages him to learn new words daily. He is currently the best student in University of Nigeria Secondary School, Nsukka. I strongly advocate for young adults not to own mobile phones until they are 16 years. They should be allowed to access their parents phones while supervised for only academic reasons."

Jisiechimike's father is a professor in the Department of Microbiology, University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Reactions as Nigerian boy wins N500,000

@ObuMalachy said:

"He's my sister's classmate here at UNNSSCH. He's actually a genius, a good one at that."

"I suggest a laptop with WiFi but not a phone. It's a big distraction; I can attest to it because even at my age, I struggle sometimes to discipline myself on how and when to use my phone."

