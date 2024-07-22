Tragedy struck at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, in Ondo state after gunmen attacked over the weekend

A 300-level student simply identified as Emmanuel was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at a private students’ hostel

The Vice Chairman National Association of Universities Students (NAUS) Comrade Oladele Emmanuel, confirmed the tragic incident on Monday, July 22

Akungba Akoko, Ondo state - Unidentified gunmen have shot dead Emmanuel, a 300-level student of Linguistics at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA) in Ondo state.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred at a private students’ hostel in the university community at the weekend.

The incident has reportedly sent shockwaves through the university town following the death of the Linguistics student.

According to Leadership, the Vice Chairman National Association of Universities Students (NAUS), Comrade Oladele Emmanuel, said the circumstances surrounding the tragedy remain unclear.

Oladele called on security agents and the AAUA management to investigate the student’s death and bring the culprits to book.

“In times like these, our collective safety and well-being must be our paramount concern. We urgently appeal to the AAUA management, the state government, and the security operatives to conduct a thorough investigation into this incident.”

He further stated that “It is imperative that justice prevails swiftly, and the perpetrators of this heinous act are held accountable, TVC News reports.

The union leader added that:

“The management of AAUA is hereby urged to enhance security measures around the campus and surrounding areas to prevent such tragedies from recurring. Increased security patrols, better lighting, and more accessible emergency services are critical steps towards ensuring our safety.”

