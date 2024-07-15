The importance of education can't be overemphasized, and this is tied to certain government policies

Interestingly, a new report by Best Diplomat detailed the list of some countries that have prioritized the education of their citizens

Nigeria missing, as South Korea, Canada, Japan, Ireland and the UK lead globally in the list of the ten most-educated countries in 2024

Education plays a crucial role in shaping societies and driving progress. It promotes personal growth by expanding knowledge, improving cognitive abilities, and fostering critical thinking.

As the world evolves, several countries have gained recognition for driving change by being the most educated in the world due to their pursuit of knowledge and academic success.

According to a new report by "Best Diplomat," these countries stand out for their dedication to providing accessible and high-quality education.

10 most educated countries in the world

However, below is the list of the top 10 most educated countries in the world in 2024 with insightful details, according to Best Diplomat rankings. Interestingly, Nigeria is missing from the list.

1. South Korea

South Korea ranked first globally as the most educated country in 2024, with a literacy rate of 97.9% and a high percentage of "higher education graduates."

South Korea's innovative approach to education, especially in technology and science, has propelled it to the forefront of global education rankings.

2. Canada

Canada is the second most educated country globally, with a tertiary education attainment rate of 66.36%.

With a network of world-class universities and colleges, Canada consistently ranks high in educational attainment. Access to quality education is a national priority in Canada.

3. Japan

Renowned for its literacy and technical advancements, Japan emerges as the third most educated country globally in 2024 with a tertiary education rate of 64% which showcases the nation’s commitment to higher learning.

Japan's structured and disciplined education system has fostered globally renowned innovators.

4. Luxembourg

Luxemburg is the finest example of educational success. The country ranks as the fourth most educated nation in the world with 63.12% of its people having completed postsecondary education.

Luxembourg's strategic location in Europe makes it a vibrant hub for education and innovation.

5. Ireland

Ireland ranks as the 5th most educated country globally with an impressive tertiary education rate of 62.88%.

Ireland's education system has seen remarkable growth, with substantial investments leading to high tertiary education attainment rates. This achievement is a testament to Ireland’s strong economy, which has enabled substantial investments in education.

6. United Kingdom (UK)

With the presence of University of Oxford, and the University of Cambridge in global ranking, UK is leading the way as one of the most educated nations.

Sixth in the ranking, UK boasts of an impressive literacy rate of 99%, and a tertiary education attainment rate of 57.47%.

7. Lithuania

Lithuania is recognized as one of the most educated countries globally, with a tertiary education rate of 57.48%.

With one of the highest literacy rates in the world, the nation places a strong emphasis on higher education and advanced learning opportunities.

8. Netherlands

The Netherlands is one of the most educated country in the world, boasting of a tertiary education rate of 55.60%.

The country’s education system is structured to cater to different age groups. Netherlands elementary school serves children between the ages of four and twelve, and secondary education being compulsory is allowed until the age of 18.

9. Norway

One of Norway’s most important educational assets is its remarkable 100% literacy rate, which ranks it among the world’s most literate nations.

The education system of Norway is characterized by its accessibility, high quality, and principles. Norway has a tertiary education rate of 55.03%.

10. Australia

Ranked as one of the most educated countries in the world, Australia leads the way with a tertiary education rate of 54% among individuals aged 25 to 34 years.

Australia's well-developed education system, with its world-renowned universities and diverse programs, attracts students from all corners of the globe.

