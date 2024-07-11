More than 100,000 Nigerian students from over 500 schools have received support for their education journey

Gradely Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Boye Oshinaga said the support combines advanced technology, expert tutors, and others to create an unbeatable formula for success

According to Oshinaga, personalized learning is essential in today’s fast-paced educational landscape

Lagos state - More than 100,000 Nigerian students in over 500 schools have been supported to create an unbeatable formula for success.

This was made possible through a personalised learning platform, Gradely.

The Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) of Gradely, Boye Oshinaga said personalized learning is essential in today’s fast-paced educational landscape.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, Oshinaga stated this as the company launched a newly gamified mobile learning app in Nigeria in partnership with a Japanese company, Sprix.

He added that the mobile learning app combines advanced technology, gamification, expert tutors, and dedicated students to create an unbeatable formula for success.

According to Oshinaga, the results have been speaking for themselves as children can improve by up to a grade level in just 20 hours of use.

“In today’s fast-paced educational landscape, personalized learning is essential.

“Gradely, at the forefront of this revolution, combines advanced technology, gamification, expert tutors, and dedicated students to create an unbeatable formula for success.

“The results have been speaking for themselves: children can improve by up to a grade level in just 20 hours of use.”

