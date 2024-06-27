There was commotion among members of the House of Representatives in Abuja on Thursday, June 27

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s request to extend the implementation period of the budget resulted in a heated session at the House of Representatives on Thursday, June 27.

Tinubu had requested an extension of the implementation of the capital component of the N21.83 trillion 2023 budget and those of the N2.17 trillion 2023 supplementary budgets to December 2024.

House Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, raised concerns over the request for an extension of the two budgets, Daily Trust reports.

Chinda said it would be morally wrong for the country to run three to four budgets concurrently.

The PDP lawmaker from Rivers state said rather than extension, important projects in the supplementary budget should be moved to the main budget.

Former leader of the House, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, said it would be morally wrong to have three budgets running at the same.

Despite Speaker Abbas Tajudeen's pleas, the majority of the lawmakers appeared not comfortable with the request for an extension of the budgets as they kept on shouting “No!”No!”

As reported by Premium Times, there was loud booing from members of the opposition parties to ensure Speaker Tajudeen was unable to restore order to the chamber.

Tajudeen asked that the House go into an executive session for members to iron out issues before resuming consideration of the bills.

