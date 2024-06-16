JAMB speaks on fraudsters promising UTME results without registered SIM cards

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reacted to the report of fraudsters promising to get UTME results with registered SIM cards

JAMB warned UTME candidates to desist from patronizing third parties to avoid being scammed

According to JAMB, the fraudster works in collaboration with one (Pseudo) Raphael at the LASU CBT centre

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates to be careful of fraudsters promising to get results without registered SIM cards.

The board said the fraudster works in collaboration with one (Pseudo) Raphael at the Lagos State University (LASU) Computer Based Test (CBT) Centre.

JAMB gave this warning via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @JAMBHQ, on Sunday, June 16.

According to the examination body, the fraudster targets gullible UTME candidates with false promises.

The examination body warned candidates to desist from patronizing third parties for JAMB-related services to avoid being scammed

It assured candidates that the fraudsters, Fomo Web3 @Chaser67y, and others would soon be brought to book.

“Dear candidates, attention has been drawn to the fraudulent activities of one Fomo Web3 @Chaser67y offering "assistance" to gullible candidates to get their 2024 UTME results for them without registered SIM cards. This fraudster works in collaboration with one (Pseudo) Raphael at Lasu CBT Centre with mobile number 0704 451 2628. As such, the Board wishes to reiterate that:

1. Candidates should desist from patronizing third parties for JAMB-related services to avoid being scammed

2. Fomo Web3 @Chaser67y and others in his shoes would soon be brought to book”

JAMB releases UTME withheld results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that JAMB announced the release of 3,921 results of the 2024 UTME, which were earlier withheld by the board for further investigation.

The examination board also announced that 24,535 candidates in the 2023 UTME exercise have been rescheduled for a resit.

JAMB then announced the extension of the registration date for the 2024 Direct Entry examination.

