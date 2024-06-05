The best-graduating students from all the faculties in Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo, have emerged

OLANIYI Mubaraq Olawale, from the Faculty of Education, emerged as the overall best-graduating student with a CGPA of 4.98

The students were unveiled during the 27th convocation ceremony held at the main campus on Wednesday, June 5

Lagos state, Ojo - Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo, has presented the best-graduating students from all the faculties in the institution.

The students are graduates of the 27th convocation ceremony which was held at the main campus, Iyana-Iba on Wednesday, June 5.

The state-owned university unveils the students who have achieved academic excellence via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @LASUOfficial

“Meet our Best Graduating Students for the 2022/2023 Academic Session from each faculty of the university.”

LASU via its Facebook page, provided more details about the best-graduating students from all the faculties

Overall best-graduating student

Overall best-graduating student for the 2022/2023 academic session with a CGPA of 4.98- OLANIYI Mubaraq Olawale, from the Faculty of Education.

Faculty of Arts

Best graduating student, faculty of arts for 2022/2023 academic session with a CGPA of 4.82- OPARAOCHA Charles Ayo, from the Department of Theatre Arts and Music.

Faculty of Communication

Best graduating student, faculty of communication and media studies for 2022/2023 academic session with a CGPA OF 4.68- JIDE-JIMOH Oluwatoyosi Julian, Mass Communication.

Faculty of Engineering

Best graduating student, faculty of engineering for 2022/2023 academic session with a CGPA of 4.84- ANENE Peter Chidendu, from the Department of Chemical and Polymer Engineering.

Faculty of law

Best graduating student, faculty of law for 2022/2023 academic session with a CGPA of 4.52- OLAYIWOLA Sheriffdeen Ayodeji, from the Department of Common/Civil Law.

Faculty of Management Sciences

Best graduating student, faculty of management sciences for 2022/2023 academic session with a CGPA of 4.84- OSHO Olamide Saheed, from the Department of Marketing.

School of Agriculture

Best graduating student, school of agriculture for 2022/2023 academic session with a CGPA of 4.77- ADELANA, Olorunishola Isaiah, from the Department of Agricultural Economics and Farm Management.

School of Transport and Logistics

Best graduating student, school of Transport and Logistics for the 2022/2023 academic session with a CGPA of 4.70- DOSUNMU, Olamilekan Emmanuel, from the Department of Transport Management and Operations.

Faculty of Science

Best graduating student, faculty of science for 2022/2023 academic session with a CGPA OF 4.87- AGIRI Monisola Mary, from the Department of Biochemistry.

Faculty of Social Sciences

Best graduating student, faculty of social sciences for 2022/2023 academic session with a CGPA OF 4.76- AJADI Sofiat Abike, from the Department of Economics.

Faculty of Social Sciences

The Faculty of Social Sciences produced two Best Graduating Students for the 2022/2023 Academic Session

Best graduating student, faculty of social sciences for 2022/2023 academic session with a CGPA of 4.76- SHOBOWALE Rayyan Opeyemi, from the Department of Psychology.

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

Best graduating student, faculty of basic medical sciences for 2022/2023 academic session with a CGPA of 4.73- BANKOLE Sarah Iteoluwakiisi, from the Department of Physiology.

Best graduating student, faculty of basic clinical sciences for 2022/2023 academic session with a CGPA of 4.31- OLUSOLA Oyindamola Samuel, from the Department of Pharmacology.

Faculty of Clinical Sciences

Best graduating student, faculty of clinical sciences for 2022/2023 academic session with a CGPA of 4.66- BALOGUN Priscilla Modupe, from the Department of Nursing.

Best graduating student, faculty of clinical sciences (MBBS 17TH SET), OKOKA Elile Monisola, Medicine and Surgery.

Best graduating student, faculty of clinical sciences (MBBS 18TH SET), OKENWA Rejoice Chisom, Medicine and Surgery.

Faculty of Dentistry

Best graduating student, faculty of dentistry (BDS 8TH SET), ОКОН Gloria Anuoluwapo.

