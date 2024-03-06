JAMB has given an update regarding the 2024 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

The examination body has fixed the Mock exam for Thursday, March 7 and explained that candidates are required to come along with only the HB pencils

JAMB disclosed that 260, 249 candidates indicated interest in sitting for its 2024 mock examination

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has said that the 2024 Mock-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

As reported by The Punch on Wednesday, March 6, the Board said all the candidates sitting for the 2024 Mock-UTME would be allowed to enter the examination hall with an ordinary HB pencil for numerical analysis if desired.

The JAMB spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, confirmed this development in a statement issued on Wednesday.

He said the clarification became necessary following the series of enquiries from candidates and the general public regarding whether HB pencils were permitted in the examination hall as a writing material.

Dr Fabian Benjamin said:

“It should be noted that the Board had hitherto prohibited the use of pencils and other banned materials in view of the nefarious ends that these materials are put.

"The Board, has, however, okayed the use of ordinary HB pencil during the upcoming Mock-UTME and the main scheduled to commence on Friday, 19th April 2024.”

Consequently, candidates are urged to come with only one pencil to their respective examination centres as specified while ensuring that they are not in possession of any other prohibited items.

Meanwhile, the examination body said that almost two million candidates registered for the 2024 UTME which will take place in over 700 Computer Based Tests (CBT) centres nationwide.

As reported by Daily Trust, 260, 249 candidates indicated interest to sit for its mock examination slated for Thursday, March 7.

How to check UTME exam centre, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the 2024 UTME exams will commence on Monday, April 19 and end on Friday, April 29.

According to the JAMB, the examination venue will be at any centre in the candidate's chosen examination town centre.

Candidates need to be adequately equipped with the right information about their examination centre, date and time. Legit.ng highlights how to check the 2024 UTME exam centre, date, and time ahead of the examination.

