JAMB has disclosed that any candidate willing to change their name on its platform will have to pay a fee of N2,500

The examination board then advised candidates to weigh their options before approaching JAMB for a change of name

JAMB's comment followed a query by a candidate who was willing to visit the office of the board to have a change of name

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that candidates who have registered for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and are willing to change their name after registration will have to pay N2,500.

The examination board tweeted this while responding to a candidate's enquiry on Sunday, April 7. It urged candidates to weigh their options before approaching JAMB for a name change, as it would not be possible to have a name change more than once.

JAMB responds to query on how much to pay to have a change of name Photo Credit: JAMB

Source: Twitter

How much is JAMB's change of name?

In a tweet, the candidate, identified as Kamdili, asked:

"Please, how much does it cost for a change of name? The option is no longer on your portal, and I don't want to have to go to your office twice."

JAMB replied to the enquiry via tweet. It wrote:

"#2,500.00 only. However, you're advised to weigh your options before applying, as JAMB does not approve name correction after registration."

See the tweet here:

JAMB sends message to candidates on verification

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB had announced the release of a bulletin for 2024 DE candidates seeking clarifications on various questions.

JAMB said the bulletin contained detailed information about the 2024 DE examination for all interested candidates.

JAMB also announced the extension of the 2024 DE registration, which will now close on April 25 instead of the earlier March 28.

JAMB explains how to correct discrepancies in results

JAMB has urged UTME and DE candidates with differences in their O'level results to ensure that they make appropriate corrections before registering for its exams.

The examination board maintained that affected candidates should either make the correction on the NIMC portal or visit WAEC.

JAMB made this known while responding to candidates' queries about the exams on social media.

Source: Legit.ng