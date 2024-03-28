The Kwara State Government has initiated the distribution of bursary grants for the 2023/2024 academic year to 9,989 graduating students

These recipients were chosen from a pool of 27,314 applicants across the state's 16 local government areas and from various tertiary institutions nationwide

Additionally, the governor has ordered the allocation of 100,000 scholarship awards for the 2022/2023 academic session to 107 qualified Law students from Kwara State

Ilorin, Kwara — The Kwara State Government has initiated distributing bursary grants for the 2023/2024 academic session to approximately 9,989 graduating students.

The selection process, overseen by Hajia Mansurat Amuda-Kainike, spokesperson for the Ministry of Tertiary Education, involved meticulous screening of 27,314 applicants from all 16 local government areas in the state who attended different tertiary institutions nationwide.

The state government confirmed that some students missed out on the bursary due to errors in filling out their forms.

The statement reads:

“We have started paying the bursary award of N10,000 to each of the successful applicants have been graciously approved by His Excellency Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

“The payment began on Wednesday, 27th March, and will continue until we finish the disbursement. We are paying directly to their accounts for transparency and accountability. There are a few of these successful applicants whose account details are not correct. We will contact them.”

The announcement mentioned that 100,000 scholarship awards for the academic session of 2022/2023 are being distributed directly to 107 successful applicants from Kwara State studying law.

This initiative, approved by the Governor, aims to bring joy to final-year Kwara natives in universities nationwide.

Kwara govt reiterates commitments to students

Dr Arinde praised the Governor's commitment to supporting students and clarified that the bursary allowance beneficiaries are Kwara students who registered on the government's portal for this purpose.

The announcement mentioned that numerous applicants for the bursary were not included due to irregularities.

These included skipping columns during registration, providing incorrect matriculation numbers or Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs), or submitting inappropriate or suspicious information, among other issues.

