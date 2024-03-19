The Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation has announced the commencement of applications for another batch of its highly coveted 2024 Scholarship Award program.

Under this initiative, eligible candidates are invited to apply for scholarships to support their education at the prestigious Mohammed Kamaldeen University.

According to the Foundation, applicants must have received admission to Mohammed Kamaldeen University at the time of application to qualify for the scholarship. This opportunity extends to students across various fields of study.

The application process is straightforward. Interested and qualified candidates are encouraged to complete the application form provided on the foundation's website. The application form link is here.

When will the scholarship commence

Applications will be accepted starting from Monday, the 18th of March, 2024, and will continue to be received until Monday, the 1st of April, 2024.

Aspiring scholars are advised to submit their applications within this timeframe.

For additional inquiries or assistance regarding the scholarship program, individuals can reach out to the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation through the following contact numbers:

08037005376

08035618447

08033603485

08062659697

08062358219

The Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation remains committed to empowering Nigerian youths through education and believes that the Scholarship Award program will contribute significantly to nurturing the next generation of leaders.

