Members of SSANU and NASU have threatened to embark on strike should the federal government fail to pay them their withheld salaries

The non-academic members said the federal government paid ASUU members but refused to pay them

The unions said the government didn't do anything after they wrote a protest letter to the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has been given a seven-day ultimatum to release withheld salaries of members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational (NASU).

The Joint Action Committee of the associations said they will embark on strike if the salaries seized by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari during their strike in 2022 are not released.

As reported by The Punch, this was contained in a joint letter signed by the President of SSANU, Muhammed Ibrahim and the General Secretary of NASU, Peters Adeyemi, on Friday, March 1.

The unions said the federal government released four months withheld salaries to members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities but failed to release the withheld salaries of non-academic staff.

It was gathered that the unions had written protest letters to the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, on February 13, 2024.

The letter posted via SSANU X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @SSANU_NATIONAL, partially read:

“We, therefore, use this opportunity once again to call on the Federal Government to do the needful within the next seven days as the Joint Action Committee of NASU and SSANU should not be held responsible should the wheel of administration and corporate governance be grounded to a halt in the University sector, as we have exercised enough patience.

“If nothing is done by the Federal Government to positively address this situation and respond to our previous letters to them, the members of the two Unions may be forced to meet soon to take all lawful and stringent decisions on the matter.”

