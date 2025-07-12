Burkina Faso has unveiled a new $300 million national stadium built under President Ibrahim Traore’s administration

The country is set to host its first home football match in over three years

The move signals investment in youth and a pivot toward development despite political instability

In a bold display of ambition and national unity, Burkina Faso's transitional President, Ibrahim Traoré, has commissioned a brand-new $300 million national stadium.

Located in the capital, Ouagadougou, the modern facility is equipped with world-class seating, VIP lounges, digital scoreboards, and state-of-the-art training centres.

The August 4th Stadium has undergone a sweeping makeover as part of President Ibrahim Traoré's ambitious plan to restore Burkina Faso's vital infrastructure and national confidence. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The unveiling has been met with excitement across the nation, especially among football fans and athletes who have long awaited the return of international matches on home soil.

The stadium's construction was completed under heavy security and amidst global attention, making it not just a sports facility but a statement of resilience and national pride.

Burkina Faso to host first home match since 2021

After four years in exile, the Stallions are finally returning home.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has formally reinstated Ouagadougou's historic August 4th Stadium for international competition, representing a symbolic and practical victory for Burkina Faso under Captain Traore's strong leadership.

According to Ghanaweb, the clearance means that the Burkina Faso national team could make an emotional return to their home stadium as soon as the next international break.

Burkina Faso has not hosted a home football match since 2021 due to ongoing security concerns and infrastructural challenges.

However, that is about to change. With the completion of the stadium, the Burkinabe national team is scheduled to play its first official home match in over three years this September.

This marks a major milestone for both the team and the country.

The stadium, which meets CAF and FIFA international standards, is expected to attract regional tournaments and provide a safe haven for youth development programs.

A message beyond football

For Burkinabe fans, this is more than just a sporting achievement; it demonstrates the country's revitalised spirit and resolute development.

According to Africa Speaks, the August 4th Stadium, once a faded emblem of national pride, has received a major overhaul as part of President Traore's ambitious initiative to rebuild Burkina Faso's critical infrastructure and national trust.

The August 4 stadium has been refurbished with fresh turf and a fully refurbished athletics track, new restrooms, an upgraded gym, and a redesigned VIP stand. Photo credit: Pan African Football

Source: UGC

On May 7, 2025, Prime Minister Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouédraogo personally toured the site to evaluate a project that has now exceeded expectations.

President Traore’s investment in the $300 million project goes beyond football. It signals his administration’s focus on infrastructure, national cohesion, and youth empowerment.

Surulere stadium needs N21b for rebuild

In another development, Legit.ng reported that The Nigerian national stadium at Surulere, Lagos, is in a terrible state as seen in new footage and reportedly requires a huge budget for its renovation.

Surulere National Stadium was opened in 1961 and was renovated in 1973 in time for the All-Africa Games that year, after reconstruction began in 1970.

As seen in new footage, which is going viral on TikTok, the Surulere National Stadium is in a state of decay after many years of abandonment, since it last hosted a national team game in 2004.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng