Grace Ndidi Anikwe has graduated with a first-class honour in Early Childhood at the University of Jos (UNIJOS).

Anikwe also set a new academic record as she emerged as the first graduate to obtain first-class in her department

The excited young Nigerian lady shared her challenges and journey to achieving the remarkable academic feat

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Jos, Plateau state - Grace Ndidi Anikwe has set a new academic record after she became the first graduate to bag a first-class honour in Bachelor of Education, Early Childhood at the University of Jos (UNIJOS).

During an interview with Daily Trust, Anikwe shared her journey to becoming the pioneer first-class graduate in her department since the course commenced in 2012, about 13 years ago.

Lady sets record of becoming first graduate to emerge with first class degree in her department Photo credit: Grace Anikwe

Source: Facebook

Challenges of obtaining first-class

She explained that she was working at some point to make ends meet, adding that it was not easy going to work and attending lectures.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The UNIJOS first-class graduate said she, however, prioritised attending lectures and taking consistent actions.

“Again, during COVID-19, all my properties in the hostel were stolen, including my mattress, yet, I never allowed this to affect my academics. Another horrific incident happened during our examination – my room got burnt as a result of an electrical fault. All my reading materials were burnt to ashes.

"I had to get reading materials from friends, and at some point, we took turns reading a particular material. It was not easy during this period. There were nights I slept in the common room, not because I wanted to ut because I felt I may inconvenience the girls I was squatting with. At this point, I made up my mind that I would not give up because I had passed through thick and thin. So giving up was not an option. l remained optimistic, and with good cheer, I wrote all my examinations. In fact, the examination I wrote in distress yielded the best result.”

70-year-old man graduates with first class in UNIJOS

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that 70-year-old former Super Eagles assistant coach, Ben Duamlong, bagged a first-class degree from the University of Jos (UNIJOS) in Plateau state.

Duamlong disclosed that he went to UNIJOS for the degree programme in painting after his retirement as a football coach because of his passion for education.

He was among the 112 students who bagged first class out of 20,532 students that the university graduated in 2023. According to the septuagenarian, obtaining a first-class degree certificate ought not to be a big deal for students.

Source: Legit.ng