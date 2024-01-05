West African Examinations Council examinations (WAEC) has been urged to cancel its planned CBT exams

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF)said WAEC CBT exams should have been optional for candidates to choose

The National President of AYCF, Yerima Shettima said CBT exams will result in mass failure for students in rural areas

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Kaduna state - The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has rejected the proposed Computer-Based Test format in the forthcoming West African Examinations Council examinations (WAEC) in the country.

As reported by The Punch, the National President of AYCF, Yerima Shettima, called for the cancellation of planned WAEC CBT exams, stating that the CBT exams should have been optional.

Arewa Youth Consultative Forum says planned WAEC CBT exams will lead to massive failure Photo Credit: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Shettima made this known in a statement issued in Kaduna on Friday, January 5.

He said the CBT exams will result in mass failure for students in rural areas where computer skills are scarce or completely absent.

He added that research conducted by the forum showed that the CBT exams had consistently led to misleading failure rates among students attending public schools in Zamfara, Jigawa, Taraba, Adamawa, Nasarawa, and Plateau states.

Shettima explained that the move is to prevent a massive failure rate among students who deserve fair and equal opportunities for success.

“The AYCF remains committed to promoting quality education, equitable examination processes, and the overall advancement of education in Nigeria. We stand ready to work collaboratively with all stakeholders to find suitable alternatives that ensure a level play"

WAEC to Use CBT for SSCE

Legit.ng earlier reported that WAEC announced the introduction of the CBT mode for the conduct of the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

A statement signed by Moyosola Adesina, the acting head of the public affairs unit of WAEC, stated that the new innovation would kick off with the conduct of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates in February 2024.

Following advancements in technology, WAEC said it is set to adopt CBT in the conduct of assessment examinations.

4 important things you should know about WAEC CBT test

The examination body said on Monday, November 13, that the current paper and pencil test model will be dropped.

This piece explains everything you need to know about the WASSCE CBT for private candidates.

