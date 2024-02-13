The Olabisi Onabanjo University's (OOU) best-graduating student, Adegoke Asisat Aderike, has disclosed how emotional she was after finishing with a 4.9 CGPA

The Ogun varsity new graduate recounted how challenging it was for her to survive in school following the death of her father fifteen years ago, and how she and her siblings were raised by their single mothers

Asisat, in an interview with Legit.ng, revealed six steps she took which contributed to her success while revealing her plan for life after school

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Ago-Iwoye, Ogun - Adegoke Asisat Aderike, the best-graduating student of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun state, has disclosed her life experience after completing her undergraduate programme at the varsity.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Asisat revealed that she was raised by a single mother and went through tough times while in school. She also expressed optimism for a better life after graduation.

OOU best student speaks on challenges faced in school Photo Credit: Azeezat Adegoke

Source: Twitter

She said:

"I was emotional because this was a great feat that had never happened in the community. I was happy seeing the whole community celebrating my success. I've always been a hardworking Student. No doubt that I put my best into academics.

"I never expected it because, for every grade I get, I always think or believe someone is above me. I was excited, but I'll say my family was over-excited upon the announcement of the success, and they all knew it was well deserved as they had known me to be passionate about academics."

Asisat, a pharmacology graduate with a 4.9 CGPA, said that her major challenge as an undergraduate was finance because her father died fifteen years ago while her siblings were also in school.

However, she said the challenge served as motivation for her.

OOU's Adegoke Asisat shares success tips

She stated that she looked forward to being a working-class person who could provide for her needs while looking forward to getting her PhD before age 30.

Asisat shared what helped her succeed in school and adviced other students in school not to give up on their dreams.

She said:

"Students should endeavour to pray and commit their academics into God's hand so that they'll have faith to accept whatever bad grades might come their way so that they would not be weighed down or felt inferior. They will see it as a reason to put more effort and read because it's inevitable.

"There are times a student will write an exam worth having a grade 'A' and later end up getting what they didn't plan for. In short, they must always be prepared for the bad times.

"Believing in oneself is key. Always believe that if Mr A can do this or achieve this great success, you can also do it or achieve the same feat.

"They should ensure to keep friends who motivate them and always encourage them to do more, friends that will push them to their success. I can boldly say my friends are part of my success story.

"As a student, always aim for the highest grades, each time you remember this, trust me, you'll see reasons to read your book always...

"Most importantly, my junior ones should ensure to put 100% attention and commitment into their academics, attend classes, listen to lectures, study their lecturers, note what the lecturers lay more emphasis on and avoid distraction as much as they can."

Asisat revealed that she looked forward to getting a fully funded scholarship in the United Kingdom.

Read more news about Nigerian education system

Ogun: Tears as preacher allegedly killed at motor park, buried by roadside

Kano varsity takes action as lecturer asks students to kneel and raise hands in video

"My miserable N191k salary": University lecturer speaks amid protest against Tinubu

OOU second-best graduating student recounts challenges

Legit.ng earlier reported that OOU's overall second-best-graduating student, Kazeem Adebola Abdur-Rahmon, narrated how he barely got financial assistance from home while studying.

Kazeem, the best graduating student in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at OOU, disclosed that his parents were emotional about his success at the university.

He urged other students coming to learn from those doing better than them. He also expressed his interest in furthering his education outside the country.

Source: Legit.ng