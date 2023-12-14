Young Nigerians have the opportunity to live and study in China under a fully funded scholarship programme

Application for the Shanghai Government Scholarships 2024 in China is currently on and people interested can take advantage

Legit.ng reports that the Shanghai Government Scholarship offers a chance for international students to pursue higher education at a top Chinese university

Shanghai, China - A fully-funded scholarship opportunity for Nigerians and other international students has surfaced at the East China Normal University (ECNU).

Legit.ng reports that the ECNU is a public university in Shanghai, China. It is affiliated with the country's ministry of education and co-sponsored by the ministry of education and the Shanghai municipal people's government.

Scholarship opportunity for Nigerian students in China

The opportunity at the Asian university provides students with the opportunity to interact with people from different cultures, religions, ethnicities, as well as socio-political and economic backgrounds.

Nigerian youths and other applicants are to submit their applications online and submit the supporting documents required for their application.

According to information sighted by Legit.ng on the university's website, the undergraduate, Master’s, and Doctoral Programmes are for 4 to 5 years, 2 to 3 years, and 3 to 4 years respectively.

If applicants are successful in the full scholarship scheme, they will be excluded from the full tuition fee. They will also enjoy free accommodation on campus.

Some of the available study fields lists include educational technology, educational psychology, business administration, and philosophy.

Benefits of Shanghai Scholarship 2024 in China:

Type A (Full scholarship)

Exemption from full tuition fee

Free Accommodation on campus

Provide free medical insurance

Living expenses

Doctoral program: CNY3500

Graduate program: CNY3000;

Undergraduate program: CNY2500)

Eligibility

A candidate applying for a pre-college program must have a high school diploma and be under 23.

A candidate must be an international student, a non-Chinese citizen, and in good health.

A candidate applying for a Ph.D. degree program must have a master's degree and be under 40.

A candidate applying for a bachelor's degree program must have a high school diploma and be under 25.

A candidate applying for a master's degree program must have a bachelor's degree and be under 35.

Documents needed

Proof of language

Non-criminal certificate

SGS application form

East China Normal University application form

Acceptance letter (if applicable)

Educational certificates

Passport

Study plan

Research proposal (If Applicable)

Statement of purpose

Two recommendation letters

Physical examination form

Legit.ng understands that the deadline for application is May 10, 2024.

Click here to apply.

