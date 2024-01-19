Nigerians and other international students are invited to apply for scholarships at the University of Ottawa in Canada

The International English Scholarships ensure students benefit from significant reductions in their tuition fees

The scholarships are for students studying in one of the eligible undergraduate programs offered in English.

Ottawa, Canada - The University of Ottawa in Canada has announced scholarship programmes for students from Africa, Indonesia, Vietnam, China, South Korea, India, and Bangladesh.

These international students will benefit from significant reductions in their tuition fees while studying in one of the eligible undergraduate programs offered in English.

Eligibility

According to the university website, the following are the criteria to be able to benefit from the scholarship:

Be a citizen of any country in Africa or one of the countries listed above

Be newly admitted in the fall 2024 term in one of the eligible undergraduate programs offered in English in one of the faculties listed

Not enrolling in the French immersion stream

Have a valid study permit when classes start

Be enrolled full-time.

The International English Scholarship is divided into Entrance and Excellence Scholarships.

Excellence scholarships are awarded through a competitive process among the top candidates with an admission average of 90% or higher who apply for admission by April 1, 2024.

According to the university, African students are automatically eligible for an Entrance or Excellence renewable, average-based scholarship when they enrol in an eligible undergraduate program offered in English.

Conditions for keeping the scholarship

Entrance Scholarship can be renewed for up to 12 instalments if the student meets these renewal criteria:

Maintain full-time enrolment in the undergraduate program in which the student was admitted and enrolled.

Have a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 5.0 or higher at the end of each academic year.

The Excellence Scholarship can be renewed for up to 12 instalments if the student meets these renewal criteria:

Maintain full-time enrolment in the undergraduate program in which the student was admitted and enrolled.

Have a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 8.0 or higher at the end of each academic year.

However, if any student has a CGPA between 5.0 and 7.99, his/her scholarship will be renewed for the Entrance Scholarship.

How to apply

The deadline for the application is 1st April 2024.

Interested students are to apply here by which they generate a Student Number to log into the school’s portal, UOZone, and then submit their results and documents for review.

