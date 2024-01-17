Nigerians willing to study abroad can apply for the 2024 Dalian University Chinese Government Scholarship High-Level Postgraduate Program

The scholarship is for post-graduate students only who wish to study in China in the 2024 academic session for a PhD or masters degree

The application deadline is February 15, and selected candidates will receive 3000 Chinese Yuan (N383,000) and 3,500 Yuan (N446,000) as a monthly stipend

Nigerians looking to study abroad can apply for the Dalian University (DUT) Chinese Government Scholarship.

The sponsorship opportunity is tagged the Dalian University Chinese Government Scholarship High-Level Postgraduate Program.

The scholarship is specifically meant for those who are not citizens of China, and they must be willing to move and study in the country.

Information on the Dalian University website reads:

"Dalian University of Technology (DUT) will offer the Chinese Government Scholarship -High Level Postgraduate Program for doctor or master degree students in 2024. This scholarship only supports graduate programs. Scholarship duration is three years for master’s programs and four years for doctoral programs."

Eligibility for the Chinese Government Scholarship and benefits

For the masters degree program, the applicant must not be older than 35 years and for the PhD program, applicants must not be older than 40 years of age.

Some of the benefits offered by the Dalian University (DUT) Chinese Government Scholarship are waivers for full school fees, accommodation, and comprehensive medical insurance.

Selected masters students under the Chinese Government Scholarship will get 3000 Chinese Yuan (N383,000) monthly.

Also, PhD students under the scholarship will get 3,500 Yuan (N446,000) as a monthly stipend throughout the duration of their studies.

How to apply for Chinese Government Scholarship

To apply, interested students will have to first apply for admission to the Dalian University of Technology, DUT and be accepted into a program.

Information the website says:

"The applicants shall submit the application forms and materials by Email (dutsice@dlut.edu.cn) to School of International Education, DUT, from November 1, 2023 to February 15, 2024."

