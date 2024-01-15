The University of Kigali in Rwanda has appointed a Nigerian talent as its deputy vice-chancellor of academics

The university says the appointee, Professor Ogechi Adeola, merited the position following her superb dedication to service over time

Professor Adeola pledges to give her utmost best to ensure the progress of the institution within and outside the African continent

The University of Kigali (UoK) has announced the appointment of Professor Ogechi Adeola, a Nigerian marketing expert, as its new Deputy Vice-Chancellor of academics.

The appointment, which takes effect on January 11, 2024, was made public in a statement posted on the university’s website.

The University of Kigali appoints Professor Adeola as deputy vice-chancellor of academics. Photo credit: X/@OgechiAdeola

Source: Twitter

The statement said that Professor Adeola’s appointment reflects her dedication to academic excellence and dynamic leadership, which are in line with the university’s vision and mission.

Journey of the UK-trained academic to international prominence

Professor Adeola has a Doctorate in Business Administration and an MBA from Alliance Manchester Business School, UK, and over 28 years of experience in teaching, research, and administration.

Professor Adeola started her career at Citibank Nigeria and later joined the Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University, Nigeria, where she served as the Head of the Department of Operations, Marketing, and Information Systems.

She has also completed executive education programs in various institutions around the world.

She is a prolific researcher with over 120 academic publications and awards, including the Emerald Literati Award for Outstanding Paper in 2022.

She is also ranked No. 1 in Nigeria for marketing by the Alper-Doger Scientific Index, a measure of academic impact and quality.

Professor Adeola is not only an academic, but also a mentor, consultant, and advocate for women’s empowerment. She is the founder of the Digital Business Tutelage for Women Empowerment in Africa Initiative (DBTWEAi), which aims to equip women with digital skills and business acumen.

“As Deputy Vice-Chancellor – Academic at UoK, Professor Adeola’s wealth of experience promises contributions to academic leadership, aligning with the university’s unwavering commitment to excellence,” the statement said.

Professor Adeola expressed her gratitude and excitement for the opportunity to serve at UoK.

She said:

“I am honored and delighted to join the University of Kigali, a leading institution of higher learning in Rwanda and the region. I look forward to working with the UoK community to advance the academic goals and aspirations of the university and its stakeholders.”

