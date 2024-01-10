The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has promised to pay enrolment agents

The new DG of the commission, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, disclosed that the agents would be paid in the first quarter of 2024

The agents had lamented the lack of payments from NIMC in the last two years, which affected their businesses

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has disclosed plans to clear the outstanding payments owed to its enrolment agents, known as Front-End Partners (FEPS), in the first quarter of 2024.

NIMC engaged the agents to assist in the enrolment of Nigerians for the National Identity Number (NIN). The agents have lamented the lack of payments from the commission in the last two years.

The crowd at a NIN registration centre Credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

NIMC promises to pay agents in Q1 of 2024

According to reports, the new Director-General of the Commission, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, assured the agents of plans to pay them in the first three months of this year.

The DG gave the assurance on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, and expressed sympathy with the agents who have been saddled with running their businesses with little financial assistance from NIMC for two years without payment.

Per the new DG, the recent revalidation exercise by the commission helped to know the extent of the debt.

She said:

“In the process, we found out that some of the invoices submitted by the FEPs did not tally with the enrollment figures shown on the database, thus prompting the revalidation exercise to confirm the true and accurate enrollment information.

“Notwithstanding, we are wrapping up the audit process, and the activation of the FEPs will be done according to the outcome of the validation exercise.

FEPs decry lack of payment by NIMC

The DG noted that the previous management could not clear the outstanding because of a lack of funds, stating that her management was working hard to secure the necessary funds to pay them.

In a letter dated October 12, 2023, the agents asked to meet with the current interior minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to notify him of their plight.

The agents noted that they have collectively added over 60 million NINs to the NIMC database during their engagement period.

