The National Universities Commission (NUC) has denied naming some fake professors listed in a social media post that has gone viral

The post, sourced from a broadcast medium, listed 100 names as being fake professors in Nigerian universities

However, the regulatory body for universities in the country debunked the list saying it would officially release a statement soon

FCT, Abuja - The National Universities Commission (NUC) has described as ill-motivated the viral report listing more than 100 individuals as fake professors and linking them to various universities.

Chris Maiyaki, the NUC's acting executive secretary, told Premium Times on Sunday, January 7, that the agency never blacklisted any academic as fake professors at any time in the past.

NUC denies listing fake professors

Maiyaki stated that the agency would soon issue a rebuttal on the development, even as he called on Nigerians to beware of fake news.

He said:

“There was no time NUC listed anyone in Nigeria as fake professors, and, unfortunately, someone would go and dig up a report of 2019 five years after it had been clarified.

“In the next couple of hours, we will make public our rebuttal.”

Covenant University denies harbouring four fake professors

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Covenant University, Ota, Ogun state, refuted claims of employing any of the purported fake professors listed in a viral social media post.

The post, originating from a broadcasting outlet, detailed 100 names allegedly identified as fake professors across Nigerian universities, some reportedly associated with Covenant University.

FG combats some foreign universities' fake certificates

Legit.ng also reported that the federal government announced the suspension of the accreditation and evaluation of degree certificates from Benin Republic and Togo.

The suspension followed an investigative report by an online newspaper, which unravelled a Cotonou-based university. The university issued a degree certificate to an undercover journalist within six weeks.

UK universities seek NUC’s approval

Meanwhile, two universities in the United Kingdom, London Academy Business School and the University of Sunderland, have had a meeting with the NUC to seek approval to run degree programmes in Nigeria.

Dr Derek Watson, who led a delegation from the University of Sunderland, said the meeting with NUC was productive.

