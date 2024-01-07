Covenant University, Ota, Ogun, has denied having in the institution, some of the fake professors listed in a social media post that has gone viral

Ota, Ogun state - Covenant University, Ota, Ogun state, has refuted claims of employing any of the purported fake professors listed in a viral social media post.

The post, originating from a broadcasting outlet, detailed 100 names allegedly identified as fake professors across Nigerian universities, some reportedly associated with Covenant University.

Covenant University denies harbouring four fake professors

The school's management in a statement signed on Saturday, January 6, clarified that the institution completely disavowed and disclaimed the “malicious publication.”

Adeleye said that the individuals labelled fake professors at Covenant University have never been affiliated with the institution in any capacity.

The university's statement reads in full:

"The attention of Covenant University management was drawn to a purported publication by the National Universities Commission [NUC] titled - 'About 100 Fake Professors Uncovered In Nigerian Universities'.

"The publication listed four such Professors in Covenant University.

"The University management wishes to set the record straight, as we have no such names as listed in the said article in our payroll. Also, Covenant had never interacted with any of the four persons at any time, and in any capacity.

"We wish to put it on record that our recruitment exercise is rigorous. It is worthy to also note, that our appointments and promotions criteria is of world class standard, hence, Covenant would not appoint unqualified persons as professors.

"We wish to, by this statement, advise our esteemed stakeholders to kindly disregard this misinformation."

