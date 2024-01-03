Fake Certificate: List of Universities in Benin, Togo Affected by Suspension of Degree Accreditation
FCT, Abuja - No fewer than 45 universities will be affected by the federal government's decision to suspend evaluation and accreditation for degree certificates from Benin Republic and Togo.
The ministry of education made the decision following a report that an undercover reporter acquired a degree within six weeks from the Benin Republic.
As reported by TheCable, here is the list of the Beninese and Togolese universities affected by the suspension.
Beninese universities
1. Institut Supérieur de Formation Professionnelle (ISFOP)
2. Lakeside University College (LUC) Benin
3. African University of Bénin
4. Afriford University, Cotonou, Benin Republic
5. Canadian International Education Institute, Benin Republic
6. Centre International Universitaire Des Meilleurs (CIUM-Bestower International University) Seme-Podji, Cotonou
7. Ecole Superieure de Gestion et de Technologie (ESGT-Benin University)
8. Ecole Superieure de Technologie et de Gestion (ESTG-Benin University)
9. Ecole Superieure des Cadres et Techniciens, (ESCT-Benin), Benin Cotonou
10. Ecole Superieure des sciences, de commerce et administration des enterprise du Benin (ESCAE-BENIN)
11. Ecole Superieure Panafricaine de Management Applique (ESPAM-FORMATION)
12. Ecotes University
13. Edexcel University
14. Esep le berger Université
15. ESTAM University Seme Campus
16. Heim Weldios University
17. Houdegbe North American University, Benin
18. Institut Universitaire du Bénin (IUB)
19. Institut Supérieur de Communication et de Gestion(ISCG-Benin University)
20. Institut Supérieur De Management Et De Technologie (ISMT St Salomon University)
21. Institute Regional Superieure des beaux arts, de la culture et de la communication (IRSBACCOM UNIVERSITY)
22. International university of management and administration, Benin Republic (IUMA)
23. Pinnacle African University Porto Novo
24. Poma University, Ayetedjou, Ifangni
25. Protestant University of West Africa
26. Université Africaine de Développement Coopératif
27. Université des Sciences Appliquées et Management USAM
28. Université la Hegj, Benin (Semepodji campus)
1. Universitie Polytechnique Internationale du Benin
2. West African University Benin (WAUB), Cotonou
3. University of Abomey-Calavi
4. University of Kétou
5. University of Parakou
Togolese universities
1. Atlantic African Oriental Multicultural (ATAFOM) University International
2. African Union University, Togo
3. African University of Science Administration and Commercial Studies, IAEC University Togo
4. Maryam Abacha American University Niger, Togo Campus
5. Centre de perfectionnement aux Technique Economique et Commerciales Université (CPTEC University) Avepozo Lome
6. IHERIS University, Togo
7. Catholic University of West Africa
8. American Institute of African
9. Ecole supérieure de formation professionnelle (FIMAC)
10. Université Bilingue Libre du Togo
11. University of Kara
12. University of Richard of Togo
13. University of Lomé
14. University of Science and Technology of Togo
15. DEFOP University of Technology
16. IRFODEL-Centre (University)
FG suspends accreditation of degree certificates from Benin Republic, Togo
Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government said it had suspended the evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates from universities in neighbouring Togo and Benin Republic.
This was contained in a statement signed by Augustina Obilor-Duru for the director of press and public relations.
I never attended any class, I spent N600k, undercover journalist speaks
A reporter with the Daily Nigerian Newspaper, Umar Shehu Audu, narrated how he secured a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication certificate from the Ecole Superieure de Gestion et de Technologies, Cotonou, Benin Republic in six weeks.
Audu said he was not issued an admission letter and doesn't know where the school is located.
