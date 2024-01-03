Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - No fewer than 45 universities will be affected by the federal government's decision to suspend evaluation and accreditation for degree certificates from Benin Republic and Togo.

The ministry of education made the decision following a report that an undercover reporter acquired a degree within six weeks from the Benin Republic.

Houdegbe North American University, other Togolese and Beninese universities delisted by Nigeria

As reported by TheCable, here is the list of the Beninese and Togolese universities affected by the suspension.

Beninese universities

1. Institut Supérieur de Formation Professionnelle (ISFOP)

2. Lakeside University College (LUC) Benin

3. African University of Bénin

4. Afriford University, Cotonou, Benin Republic

5. Canadian International Education Institute, Benin Republic

6. Centre International Universitaire Des Meilleurs (CIUM-Bestower International University) Seme-Podji, Cotonou

7. Ecole Superieure de Gestion et de Technologie (ESGT-Benin University)

8. Ecole Superieure de Technologie et de Gestion (ESTG-Benin University)

9. Ecole Superieure des Cadres et Techniciens, (ESCT-Benin), Benin Cotonou

10. Ecole Superieure des sciences, de commerce et administration des enterprise du Benin (ESCAE-BENIN)

11. Ecole Superieure Panafricaine de Management Applique (ESPAM-FORMATION)

12. Ecotes University

13. Edexcel University

14. Esep le berger Université

15. ESTAM University Seme Campus

16. Heim Weldios University

17. Houdegbe North American University, Benin

18. Institut Universitaire du Bénin (IUB)

19. Institut Supérieur de Communication et de Gestion(ISCG-Benin University)

20. Institut Supérieur De Management Et De Technologie (ISMT St Salomon University)

21. Institute Regional Superieure des beaux arts, de la culture et de la communication (IRSBACCOM UNIVERSITY)

22. International university of management and administration, Benin Republic (IUMA)

23. Pinnacle African University Porto Novo

24. Poma University, Ayetedjou, Ifangni

25. Protestant University of West Africa

26. Université Africaine de Développement Coopératif

27. Université des Sciences Appliquées et Management USAM

28. Université la Hegj, Benin (Semepodji campus)

1. Universitie Polytechnique Internationale du Benin

2. West African University Benin (WAUB), Cotonou

3. University of Abomey-Calavi

4. University of Kétou

5. University of Parakou

Togolese universities

1. Atlantic African Oriental Multicultural (ATAFOM) University International

2. African Union University, Togo

3. African University of Science Administration and Commercial Studies, IAEC University Togo

4. Maryam Abacha American University Niger, Togo Campus

5. Centre de perfectionnement aux Technique Economique et Commerciales Université (CPTEC University) Avepozo Lome

6. IHERIS University, Togo

7. Catholic University of West Africa

8. American Institute of African

9. Ecole supérieure de formation professionnelle (FIMAC)

10. Université Bilingue Libre du Togo

11. University of Kara

12. University of Richard of Togo

13. University of Lomé

14. University of Science and Technology of Togo

15. DEFOP University of Technology

16. IRFODEL-Centre (University)

FG suspends accreditation of degree certificates from Benin Republic, Togo

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government said it had suspended the evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates from universities in neighbouring Togo and Benin Republic.

This was contained in a statement signed by Augustina Obilor-Duru for the director of press and public relations.

I never attended any class, I spent N600k, undercover journalist speaks

A reporter with the Daily Nigerian Newspaper, Umar Shehu Audu, narrated how he secured a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication certificate from the Ecole Superieure de Gestion et de Technologies, Cotonou, Benin Republic in six weeks.

Audu said he was not issued an admission letter and doesn't know where the school is located.

