Akure, Ondo state - The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Joint Campus Council of Ondo state has said Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa has so far "demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the progress and development of the state, particularly in the educational sector".

The student body in a statement signed by its chairman, Cyprian Ihedi, and sent to Legit.ng, said it is pleased to acknowledge the percentage quota allocated to the educational section in the 2024 Ondo state budget.

Ondo NANS thanks Aiyedatiwa for 'prioritising education'

Recently, Aiyedatiwa signed the 2024 appropriation bill into law.

The Ondo state house of assembly had earlier passed the appropriation bill.

Aiyedatiwa (then an acting governor) presented a sum of N384.5 billion to the Assembly. However, the House passed a sum of N395.257 billion, with N47 billion set aside for education.

According to NANS, the education allocation "is a testament to the Governor's recognition of the pivotal role of education in the overall advancement of our society."

Ihedi appreciated "the governor's understanding" of the importance of investing in education which it said is a means of empowering Nigerian youths and securing a brighter future for for them.

The statement by NANS Joint Campus Council of Ondo state reads:

"By prioritising the educational sector in the budget, Governor Aiyedatiwa has shown his dedication to providing quality education for our students, equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their chosen fields.

"While extending our commendation, we would also like to urge Governor Aiyedatiwa to continue his inclusive governance approach by actively involving youths in his administration.

"We believe that the inclusion of young people in decision-making processes will lead to more effective policies that address the needs and aspirations of the youth population.

"In conclusion, the NANS Joint Campus Council of Ondo state reiterates its vote of confidence in Governor Aiyedatiwa and pledges our support as he continues to lead Ondo State on the path of progress.

"We are optimistic that under his able leadership, the state will witness remarkable achievements and significant improvements across various sectors."

