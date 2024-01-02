British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday, January 1, 2024, confirmed that the new restrictions on overseas students bringing family to the UK are now in full force

Legit.ng understands that the regulations apply to most international students, except those enrolled in postgraduate research courses or holding government-funded scholarships

Against that backdrop, several internet users shared their perceptions, with British-Nigerian academic and activist, Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu condemning the rule

London, UK - The United Kingdom (UK) government's recent implementation of rules restricting international students from bringing their families to the country has become operative.

Any international students starting courses from January 2024 will not be able to bring dependants to the UK unless they are on postgraduate research courses or courses with government-funded scholarships, Sky News noted on Monday, January 1.

Rishi Sunak, the UK Prime Minister, also affirmed the rule via a tweet.

He wrote on his verified X handle:

"From today (January 1, 2024), the majority of foreign university students cannot bring family members to the UK.

"In 2024, we’re already delivering for the British people."

Netizens react

Following the confirmation of the rule, X users shared their thoughts.

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu wrote:

"How is demonising foreign students and their families ‘delivering’?"

@Otto_English commented:

"This policy will significantly damage the funding of UK universities as international students go elsewhere.

"That means that a generation of Britons will pay more to go to college and university and that it will become the preserve of the rich."

@chymaker said:

"Sadly majority of their family members fill up the care workforce that UK so badly needs but cut your noise to spite your face all in name of Conservative brand of Politics."

@Purple_Chaos_ tweeted:

"Everyone asking why students would bring family members to the UK.

"You do realize that a lot of grad students are in their 20s-30s & may actually have partners & kids, right? International students literally subsidize UK higher education. This is such a terrible policy."

