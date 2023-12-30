As many Nigerians dream of studying in Canada, UK, USA and other foreign universities, a lady has dropped some vital advice for graduate students

Abby Odegua, who lives in the UK, said it is important for intending postgraduate students to get their documents ready

Abby mentioned university transcript and certificate as the two documents that must be ready on time to avoid relocation delays

A lady has issued helpful advice to graduate students intending to further their education abroad.

As many young Nigerians make plans to study in Canada, UK, USA and other foreign countries, the lady said it is always good to prepare one's documents beforehand.

The lady said not having one's transcript handy could cause relocation delays. Photo credit: TiKTok/@remoteabby and Getty Images/Dushlik.

Source: UGC

According to Abby Odegua, who lives in the UK, not collecting important documents such as transcripts on time caused her journey to be delayed.

Collect your transcript on time when planning to study abroad

Two documents which she said must be collected and kept handy are university transcripts and certificates.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Abby said some universities in Nigeria delay the issuance of transcripts and certificates and said the remedy was to make the calls early and collect the documents on time.

Graduate students use their university transcripts to apply for courses in foreign universities.

She said:

"The first step to travel abroad via study route is to collect your certificate and transcripts on time."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady advises graduate students seeking to travel abroad

@Oluwasanmi Ojo Femi asked:

"Does secondary school have a transcript? Because they’re requesting for mine."

@Fyneface Janet said:

"Girl, I would love to school abroad, but my big problem is Funds to carry it out. I even had a scholarship to a school recently, but no funds."

@MM (Ludenscheid) said:

"Even in Uganda, those pipo will act like they don't know why you're asking for transcript."

@user6578580957645 commented:

"So true. Good advice. I will do that immediately."

@Excel Peter said:

"All my transcripts dey with me here though."

Lady gets fully-funded scholarship in Canada

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student relocated to Canada after getting a scholarship.

The lady, Farida Zakariya, studied Pharmacy at ABU, and she is set to pursue a master's degree in experimental medicine in Canada.

Beginning in September 2023, Farida will commence studies at McGill University under the McCall MacBain Scholarship.

Source: Legit.ng