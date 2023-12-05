UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced measures to reduce immigration, citing it as too high

Among the steps, Sunak revealed a ban on overseas students, including Nigerians, from bringing their families to the UK, with exceptions for those on postgraduate research degrees

Other measures include increasing the minimum earnings threshold by 48%, eliminating salary discounts for shortage occupations, etc.

The announcements have sparked reactions on social media, with some criticising the prime minister's stance on immigration

"Immigration is too high. Today we’re taking radical action to bring it down. These steps will make sure that immigration always benefits the UK," the prime minister said.

Overseas students banned from bringing families

Among others, Sunak announced that the UK government is banning overseas students (Nigerians also to be affected) from bringing their families to the country.

The students exempted from this are those on postgraduate research degrees, according to the UK prime minister.

"We’ve already stopped overseas students from bringing family members to the UK from 2024," the UK prime minister said.

Other immigration steps taken by UK government

Sunak also announced other immigration rules, which include:

Stopping immigration undercutting British workers by increasing the minimum earnings threshold by 48%

Scrapping the 20% going rate salary discounts offered for shortage occupations

Stopping overseas care workers from bringing dependants to the UK

Ensuring immigrants sponsoring dependants can support them financially

UK immigration rules: Nigerians react

Rinu Oduala, @SavvyRinu, a Nigerian human rights activist, reacted to Sunak's post on Twitter:

"Nobody told you this entire thread is an embarrassment?

"For a country that exploited colonies, enforced slavery, implemented social stratification, ruled by violence & suppression, invaded countries that are still grappling with effects today, you are complaining of migrants?"

Toyyib Adewale Adelodun, @taadelodun, a UK-based Nigerian civil engineer, said:

"British citizens self dey panic for this new law. If they marry a non British living outside Britain and they don't earn that £38k+ That relationship na long distance o "

Slimfit, @iSlimfit, said:

"If you’ve got a girlfriend/boyfriend and planning for them to join you in the UK, better act fast now.

"Once the new policy kicks in, anyone trying to bring in a spouse from outside the UK must be earning a minimum of £38,700 per annum."

Ifeoluwa Aboyeji-Ogundeji, @ifeaboyeji, asked:

"Why are Nigerians not going to Ireland instead of the UK?? The immigration laws are even better. Any reason please?"

Ossy FA, @maaziossy, said:

"The child of an Immigrant was brought into the UK by his parents. He became a UK prime minister, and then he sanctions an aggressive immigration reform. Lol"

Polonium, @PoloM77, said:

"Dear PM,

"You should tell the UK citizens that you are responsible for the migration in the UK.

"In 2023, you were quick to congratulate the President of Nigeria even when it was clear that the election was rigged!!

"You have aided bad governance in Nigeria and now you want to shut the door? You cannot support bad governance and expect that migration will not increase!"

