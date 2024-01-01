Swansea University is offering a great opportunity for international students who are looking to pursue full-time studies in the UK

The university’s international scholarships 2024 which are ongoing are fully funded and offer various scholarships each year

Legit.ng reports that the Swansea scholarships cover tuition fees and provide a generous stipend

Swansea, UK - Swansea University is offering a range of academic, departmental, excellence, and income-related scholarships and bursaries.

Applicants must be international students (that is, they are not citizens or permanent residents of the United Kingdom, UK, or the European Union, EU).

To apply for the Swansea University International Scholarships, candidates must submit their application before the deadline. Photo credit: @SwanseaUni

The Swansea University scholarships have been designed to support extraordinary candidates from all over the world, helping them to reach their academic goals without worrying about financial obstacles.

According to a piece of information on the university's website, an international scholarship at Swansea University provides more than a source of funding.

The school said:

"You will have access to a number of exclusive scholarship-holder events, including specialist senior networking opportunities."

Snapshot of Swansea University Scholarships

Scholarship type: Funded/Fully funded

Funded/Fully funded Programme level: Undergraduate Masters, MPhil, PhD

Undergraduate Masters, MPhil, PhD Deadline: Different for each scholarship

Benefits of Swansea scholarships 2024

Stipend to cover living expenses

Access to a range of academic and social events and activities

Opportunity to participate in a mentorship programme with a faculty member

A full or partial tuition fee waiver for the duration of the recipient’s degree programme

Who are those qualified?

People who are not UK citizens

People who achieve outstanding academic results, as demonstrated by their transcripts

Documents required by Swansea University

Completed application form

A CV

Official transcripts and certificates

A personal statement outlining your academic and career goals, and explaining why you are a good fit for the scholarship

Letters of recommendation from academic or professional references

Proof of English language proficiency, if applicable

Deadline for Swansea University international scholarships 2024

Deadlines vary depending on the scholarship one is applying for.

Some scholarships may have specific application deadlines, while others may have rolling deadlines.

Not sure how to start your application? Check out the school's scholarship writing tips here.

