UK - Foreign students studying in the United Kingdom (UK), including Nigerians, have allegedly been deregistered by many universities and advised to leave the country.

This was disclosed in a post on X on Saturday, December 9, by Benjamin Kuti, the president of the Nigerians in UK Community (NIUK).

The NIUK is a community ensuring no Nigerian relocates or visits the UK without getting all the help that they can in order to make their integration into the European country easier.

"So many universities have deregistered students in the UK and advised to leave the country," Kuti who is also known as Oluomo of Derby posted on Twitter.

Why are UK universities deregistering foreign students?

Responding to enquiries on why the UK universities are taking the step, Kuti said it is due to "late repayments of tuition fees".

Another X user, AAW., @vicayz, suggested that many Nigerian students may be having issues with the payment of tuition fees due to the FX scarcity crisis in Nigeria.

"The exchange rate plus the unavailability of forex through the CBN to pay tuition fees have become an albatross," @vicayz posted.

Mr Chykah, @Iam_Chykah, in his comment, suggested students may also be having issues with tuition payment due to lack of enough work hours.

His words:

"The truth is that it is almost impossible to repay your tuition from the 20hrs a week job you are limited to. Except someone somewhere is paying part of your tuition, you are going to be late in payment. Will people listen? No!"

Sam Ed, @iam_samedoho, a digital strategy consultant, said:

"I saw this coming because of POF (Proof of Fund) and not paying tuition fees. I normally advise people to pay their full tuition or make arrangements before arriving.

"The idea of wanting to work 20 hrs to pay tuition fees isn't sustainable."

The reaction by JJ. Omojuwa, a strategic communications expert, indicates that the development is not unconnected with the immigration law newly introduced by the UK government.

"This is so unfair. The least the UK should have done is not let the law apply retrospectively," he said.

"My position doesn’t apply to those who refused to pay their school fees or refused to attend classes despite getting student visas."

Nigerian students, others banned from bringing families to UK

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rishi Sunak, the UK prime minister, announced some measures to cut down immigration.

In a tweet sighted by Legit.ng, Sunak said immigration to the UK is too high and announced measures to bring it down.

Among others, Sunak announced that the UK government is banning overseas students (Nigerians also to be affected) from bringing their families to the country.

